Five West Geauga Wolverines’ wrestlers grappled for a Division II state berth last Saturday.
Out of the five, freshman Brian Denamen was the Wolverines’ only state qualifier, taking fourth place in the 144-pound bracket in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II Northeast Garfield Heights district meet.
“Brian was very excited,” said Coach Carmen Russo. “I think one of the best things about Brian is that the moment does not get too big for him. He just takes it in stride. He really does not get ahead of himself and just takes it one match at a time and is very mature. It is just a great feeling to see a young man think like that and not let the moment get too big for him.”
The Wolverines’ freshman begins his battle to become a state placer by taking on Clyde junior Lancer Overmyer in the first round on Friday at The Ohio State University’s Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus.
Denamen becomes the first West Geauga freshman to qualify for the state meet in 20 years, when Jacob Murton became a state qualifier in the 112-pound weight class.
On Friday, Denamen advanced to the quarterfinal, pinning Cloverleaf senior Caleb Burke with 1:22 left in the third period.
The 144-pounder advanced to the next day of competition, defeating Madison junior Addison Trisket 7-6 to earn a semifinal berth.
“It came down to the wire but Brian just kept battling and it was one of those where he was not coming from behind, it was just going back-and-forth between him and the Madison wrestler,” said the second-year coach. “We were just fortunate to get that last point in the last 13 seconds of the match.”
According to Russo, one of the biggest things about Denamen is his perseverance to never stop until the buzzer.
“No matter what the score is he will adapt and try and score from different positions,” he added. “What Brian also does is he will adapt to how the wrestler is wrestling him and he has very good hips and when you have good hips as a wrestler you are able to get in certain positions and out-position him.”
On Saturday, Denamen’s bid for a district title ended when he was defeated 9-5 by the eventual champion freshman Rylan Hurley from Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary in the semifinal bout.
Russo said that it was a tight contest, as Denamen trailed 7-5 in the third period and went in for a shot but he did not time his move correctly, allowing Hurley to turn the tables and record a takedown, pushing his lead to 9-5 to advance to the championship match.
It was just the second defeat Denamen suffered in the New Year.
In Denamen’s opening month, he posted a 12-6 record but in 2023, he went 22-1 in the final two months of regular season and the beginning of the postseason.
Suffering only his second defeat in the last two months, Denamen went right back to work in the consolation semifinal match.
Trailing 5-2 entering the third period against Ravenna senior Sean Locks, his aspirations for a state bid were in serious jeopardy.
“This guy had a different style and was more of a defensive wrestler where in general when you wrestle someone that wants to be offensive with you it is easier at times to score because you are both going at it,” Russo said. “This guy was waiting for Brian to shoot and I thought that threw Brian off a little bit but you could definitely tell the momentum had shifted and Brian was slowly figuring him out and was adapting to the style that he needed to start scoring and it just kept coming.”
Denamen scored a takedown in the third period but Locks escaped, increasing his lead to 6-4 but the Wolverines’ freshman scored another takedown with 55 seconds left.
Russo acknowledged that Denamen could have ridden out Locks and forced overtime but he decided to let him escape and attempt the winning move.
He saw his opening and caught Locks with a single leg close with 27 seconds left, pulling his opponent away from going out of bounds and scored another takedown and rode him out, earning his first Division II state berth.
“That was impressive,” said Russo. “You do not normally see that in general because in that round, they are very good wrestlers and when you see a senior going up against a freshman, you think the senior has the mat awareness and has probably been in similar situations before but once again I go back to Brian’s conditioning and physicality. We really saw it in those last two minutes.”
Denamen’s day concluded in the consolation final when he was pinned by Medina Buckeye junior Nick Brunst, the same wrestler he defeated in the Division II Northeast Harvey sectional championship match on Feb. 25.
“That second period Brian just got caught in a position and just got pinned,” Russo said. “It was similar to how they wrestled the first time that Brian caught him in a position and pinned him and I told him you might see him again next week at the state tournament so you have to be prepared.”
Denamen’s impressive freshman season made it the third straight season the Wolverines qualified a wrestler to the state meet, following in the foot steps of two-time state qualifier Jack Sparent.
“It is always fantastic when you get a wrestler to qualify for the state tournament down in Columbus but for a freshman to do that is truly remarkable,” Russo said. “In that weight class at 144 you are seeing a lot of juniors and seniors really dominate that field but to see a freshman come in there and qualify for the state tournament shows the toughness of Brian and the potential of this young man.”
