While recycling right from our curbs is a fairly recent phenomenon over the last two decades, the practice of turning waste into a reusable product in some form or another can be traced back to ancient civilizations.
According to archaeologists and historians, ancient Egyptians reused papyrus documents as mummy wrappings for burials, ancient Romans recycled broken pottery into flooring and the first instance of re-pulping used paper into recycled paper occurred in 11th century Japan.
Recycling practices continued in various ways throughout the centuries, and at the turn of the 20th century, Cleveland and Chicago were the home of the first American aluminum recycling plants. Northeast Ohio has continued to be a hub for scrap metal recycling, Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District Executive Director Diane Bickett said.
“Recycling’s roots are deep here in Cuyahoga County because of our industrial and steel-making heritage,” she said. “Collecting scrap metal to feed steel and aluminum mills was an early recycling enterprise that continues to this day.”
In the 1940s, America’s involvement in World War II spurred increased recycling efforts with scrap drives collecting metal, rubber, nylon, kitchen fat and more, according to Ohio History Connection. Ms. Bickett said the post-war economic boom and the increased ubiquity of plastic in the 1950s and 1960s increased obsolescence packaging and normalized throwing all waste in the garbage without a second thought of where it would go next.
Ms. Bickett said the escalation of landfilling, air pollution, pesticide use and dumping into local streams, rivers and lakes in the 1960s was brought to the national forefront in June of 1969 when the Cuyahoga River caught fire. The attention-grabbing fire contributed to the creation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and passage of the Clean Air Act in 1970 and the Clean Water Act’s passage in 1972.
“Before the Clean Air Act, many homes had their own incinerators if you can believe that,” Ms. Bickett said. “Think of all the air pollution caused by people burning their own trash in their homes.”
The increased restrictions on dumping and polluting water supplies and air quality gradually effected change across the country, Ms. Bickett said, and Ohio passed solid waste law House Bill 592 in 1988 that became the catalyst for coordinated recycling efforts in the state. The law increased waste reduction and recycling statewide; adopted federal standards for how landfills should be constructed, designed and maintained to prevent pollution and required all Ohio counties to form solid waste management districts made up of single counties or groups of counties.
Cuyahoga County has its own district while Geauga and Trumbull counties with smaller populations created one district together.
“The purpose of districts initially was to write a solid waste management plan for the district, have it approved by the EPA and then implement the plan, and plans themselves had to comply with the state format and meet certain state waste reduction goals,” she said. “Those waste reduction goals in a nutshell were a 25-percent recycling rate for residential and commercial waste and then a 66-percent recycling rate for waste generated out of manufacturing facilities, industrial waste.”
Before HB 592, a few communities in Northeast Ohio including Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights had municipal recycling programs, but the vast majority of recycling efforts were community paper or aluminum can drives to raise money for organizations like Boy Scouts, said Rumpke Waste & Recycling Director of Recycling Steve Sargent.
Mr. Sargent said one of the biggest advancements in recycling from the early 1990s to today is the onset of curbside recycling programs. All but one of the 59 municipalities in Cuyahoga County collect recycling at resident’s homes through service department collection or contracts with waste hauling companies, Ms. Bickett said. While a few Geauga County municipalities offer a single waste hauler, the majority of county residents can individually contract with waste haulers for trash and recycling curbside services or take their recyclables to drop off centers operated by the Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste District.
Kimble System Development Manager Don Johnson said curbside recycling in the 1990s into the early 2000s was often collected in large blue plastic bags or laundry-style 18-gallon bins, with glass, plastic and aluminum separated from newspaper and other papers in what was called dual-stream recycling.
“Back then (material recovery facilities) were a lot of manual work where they’d break open blue bags, look at material and separate material by hand, except steel was pulled out by a magnet and aluminum pulled out by eddy current,” he said. “The rest was manual, very tedious, a very slow process, but you didn’t have a whole lot of contamination because the driver could see it at the curb.”
From the early 2000s to today, curbside recycling has continued to evolve with automated truck arms dumping bins into the truck both for trash and recycling, which cuts down on the labor-intensive collections for workers, and increased compaction capabilities that allow trucks to carry more materials more efficiently, Mr. Sargent said. Advancements at material recovery facilities have also led glass, plastic, aluminum, paper and cardboard to all be collected in a single bin in a process known as single stream recycling.
Ms. Bickett said while single stream recycling has its advantages in increased efficiency and safety for workers, having every recyclable material in one bin contributes to contamination and wish-cycling, where consumers toss whatever they think could be recycled into the bin even if it’s not listed in their waste hauler’s program.
“Carts allow people to throw all sorts of things that shouldn’t be there, and people are not breaking down boxes or putting the wrong things in the cart,” she said. “The comingled single stream system is expensive to sort out contamination and the (processing) plants really are only designed and engineered to take certain items.”
Mr. Sargent said while it isn’t perfect, he expects single stream recycling to continue for the foreseeable future due to transportation constraints.
“We don’t see more drivers available so we’re going to have to continue to focus on keeping that cost of collection at the minimal for our business,” he said. “So for one, transportation will always play a large role in the cost of recycling. That’s why we think single stream will stay with us because you can pick the product up, consolidate it together, you can compact it.”
As the recycling industry faces a crossroads with a fight against contamination and a search for more domestic markets due to China’s recent policies rejecting the majority of imported recyclables, developments could include increased automation and an overall effort to use less plastic.
Mr. Johnson said optical sorters and other robotics technology combined with increased education and consumer awareness of what can and cannot be thrown into curbside recycling will move the industry forward. Creating packaging made of less or more simple plastics that are more easily recyclable will also be an important step, he said.
“I am confident in the ingenuity of the human spirit and American people and in the general public to wake up and start looking at websites, what goes in and what doesn’t go into that cart,” he said. “I feel confident that it’ll get back to where it was four or five years ago and that new technology will get better and be a stronger part of our lives.”
Ms. Bickett said while companies need to commit to make more simple recyclable containers and reduce plastic use, consumers can also contribute by avoiding single-use plastics like straws or plastic ware.
“If it’s not on their radar screen, it should be because plastics are entering our waterways and food chain at a remarkably scary rate and plastic manufacturers are talking about doubling the amount of plastic they produce,” she said. “We have pouches now where you can buy sour cream in a pouch. I can’t recycle a pouch; it’s made out of six different materials.”
Mr. Sargent said even though the past five years has brought the most change at a faster pace to recycling than any other time in his 40-year career in the business, he is encouraged that consumers and the industry alike are committed to improving recycling practices.
“I’ve seen more interest today to start new programs at the same time that we’re having the most difficult time in the last 10 years with the valuation and the markets. You see more interest today, more of a commitment,” Mr. Sargent said. “There’s not a lot of new landfills being built in this country today, but we still have a lot of material that can be recycled going into those landfills. So I still see the commitment of recycling being there, we’re just going to have to change the way that we go about doing that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.