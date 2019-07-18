The future is looking cloudy for business owners across greater Cleveland impacted by local bans on single-use plastic bags. With a ban currently in place in Orange Village and a Cuyahoga County ban set to begin on Jan. 1, store owners are searching for ways to keep their costs down and their customers happy.
Jeff Heinen, co-owner of Heinen’s Fine Foods, said that the Cuyahoga County plastic bag ban will substantially increase costs for the company because plastic bags are 2-cents each and paper bags are 11-cents each.
“A plastic bag ban is concerning to us as a business because paper bags cost five to six times more than plastic bags, which results in a $2 (million) to $3 million increase in our overall costs – an expense that many of our competitors in the online grocery retail and restaurant industry will not incur,” a May 30 post on the Heinen’s Facebook page stated.
Heinen’s has 11 locations across Cuyahoga County, including stores in Chagrin Falls, Cleveland, Mayfield Village, Pepper Pike, Shaker Heights and University Heights.
The Cuyahoga County ordinance bans disposable plastic bags and non-permitted paper bags in retail establishments at the point of sale for transporting goods. A permitted paper bag must be made from at least 40 percent recycled content and be 100 percent recyclable.
Although the law does ban disposable plastic bags, it allows for exceptions, including newspaper bags, prescription drug bags, dry cleaning bags and bags used to wrap meat and flowers when purchased, according to the ordinance.
State action
But there could be a challenge from state lawmakers to the local prohibitions.
State Rep. George Lang, R-West Chester and Rep. Don Jones, R-Freeport introduced House Bill 242 on May 13, which would block local plastic bag bans. The bill states that people may use auxiliary containers (plastic bags) for commerce, which would include receiving a bag at the point of sale at retail establishments.
In addition, the bill explicitly states which types of governments the block on plastic bag bans would be applicable to, and it names charter governments, such as Cuyahoga County, and townships and municipalities. Therefore, the county ban and the ban in Orange Village could be blocked. The State and Local Government Committee gave a report on June 27.
Mr. Heinen said that the business understands the environmental concern with plastic bags, but banning plastic bags is not an effective solution. Some experts say that paper bags have an equal or greater impact on the environment as plastic, he said.
“Plastic bags account for less than 1 percent of plastic waste,” Mr. Heinen said. “The way we view it is that the problem isn’t really about plastic versus paper, it’s about how we get people to use reusable bags more frequently. The solution should be aimed at that.”
Come Jan. 1, Mr. Heinen said the locations in Cuyahoga County will offer only paper bags and reusable bags. Plastic bags still will be offered at stores in different counties, he said, including the Heinen’s locations in Chardon and Bainbridge, both in Geauga County.
Mr. Heinen said that his business supported Cuyahoga County Council’s 2017 legislation that proposed a 10-cent fee on plastic and paper bags because it gave customers the choice to pay for bags or not.
Money-saving measures
Steve Presser, co-owner of Sweeties Big Fun located at Pinecrest shopping center in Orange Village, was supportive of the April 1 ban.
“We’re pretty environmentally conscious and feel that Orange Village did a good thing to try to save the environment, but there is a cost to the businesses,” Mr. Presser said.
Sweeties Big Fun sells a combination of toys and knick knacks from the Big Fun and candies from b.a. Sweetie Candy Company. Mr. Presser said that customers typically prefer bags with handles, which makes paper bags even more costly. He said that a plastic bag held the vast majority of the items that the store sells and cost 3-cents each. A paper bag with handles, depending on its size, could cost between 15-cents and 25-cents per bag, he said. He estimated that the store hands out 30,000 bags per year.
With the significant increase in cost, Mr. Presser said that he is trying to be creative when buying paper bags such as looking for overruns or closeout sales. The store is using six different sizes of paper bags now, three of which have handles.
At this point, Mr. Presser said that the store will absorb the increased cost, but is not sure what will happen in the future. He said that the employees ask the customer if they want a bag, which are free right now, but the cost may be passed on to the customer in the future. He also said that it is important to educate customers about the benefits of carrying reusable bags.
“We hope the public gets to the point to realize that [the ban is] good and they’ll bring their own bag,” Mr. Presser said. “We feel the public has to step up and become more conscious.”
Changing habits of customers ultimately will help the environment and save businesses money, he said.
Even paper bags have a drawback, he said. They get soggy in the rain, Mr. Presser said adding that reusable bags could solve that problem.
“I applaud Orange for being the first ones coming forward and making this proposal,” he said. “Plastic bag waste is very apparent if you look at the waterways and roads. If it protects the environment, I’m all for it. This will be a good learning process for businesses and consumers.”
Others ready for change
Other grocery chains, including Giant Eagle, would be affected by the Cuyahoga ban.
“We are working to understand the impact of Cuyahoga County’s legislation on our business and our communities,” Giant Eagle spokesman Dan Donovan stated in a June 21 written reply. “While at this time we have not enacted a plastic bag policy in any of our locations, we remain committed to bettering our communities through environmental stewardship. We look forward to further exploring this important topic as we do everything necessary to ensure we are acting in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations.”
Kristin Mullins, CEO of the Ohio Grocers Association, said that the organization has not taken an official stance on plastic bag bans. Grocers are not leaning one way or the other, she said, but they want to work with lawmakers to find a solution.
“We’re working on things from a state perspective,” she said. “We understand the impact and want to be part of the solution for the environment, but it’s hard when lawmakers do this piecemeal.”
Ms. Mullins said uniformity across the state is the association’s goal. From there, lawmakers and grocers can figure out what is best for the environment and make a plan for implementation. She explained that there is general concern through the grocery industry with plastic bag bans. She added that problems can arise when a chain store has locations in and out of Cuyahoga County, which will make it difficult to train employees and will lead to customer confusion.
While stores in Orange Village have already made the change, other retailers across Cuyahoga have about six months to prepare for the countywide plastic bag ban.
