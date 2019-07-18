Plastic bags have become pervasive in everyday life. Shoppers will more than likely receive a plastic bag at many retailers, and that plastic bag is often used once then thrown away. This single use plastic eventually makes its way to landfills and oceans, affecting habitats, wildlife and human health. That, however, does not have to be the end of the story.
Trex, a leading recycled materials manufacturer, offers a brighter alternative. This company collects recycled plastic bags, film and wrap from national retailers such as Giant Eagle, Aldi and Target, and reuses the materials for outdoor decks.
“Trex annually salvages and keeps more than 400 million pounds of plastic and wood scrap out of landfills. That makes Trex one of the largest plastic film recyclers in the U.S.,” said Senior Director for Material Management Dave Heglas.
Other Northeast Ohio stores have similar arrangements. The majority of the Heinen’s grocery stores in the region offer collection bins for plastic bag recycling, co-owner Jeff Heinen said. The grocery chain has collected used plastic bags, film and wrap for 20 years, he said, because “it was the right thing to do.” Collected plastic materials are baled at Heinen’s central distribution facility in Warrensville Heights, he said. The company Recycle It delivers the bales to Azek, a building materials supplier in Scranton, Pennsylvania, that turns the plastic into pellets for product production.
Plastic film to decks
Recycled plastic bags, film and wrap constitute 50 percent of the deck material that Trex creates, Mr. Heglas said. The other half comes from locally sourced reclaimed wood that would otherwise end up in a landfill.
Mr. Heglas said during production, the wood and plastic are separately ground into small pieces in either the Virginia or Nevada Trex factories. The plastic is then heated to make it soft and then is mixed with the wood. At this stage in the process, the material is malleable and soft with a consistency similar to Play-Doh, Mr. Heglas said.
The finished product comes out of the machines as individual boards pushed out of a mold, he explained, which are used later to build the decks. Trex typically offers boards that are 12 feet, 16 feet and 20 feet long, he said.
The average 500-square-foot composite Trex deck contains 140,000 recycled plastic bags.
The board is made of recycled materials, Mr. Heglas said, but has an outer coating that colors the board in various shades of red, brown, gray and black. Trex also recycles any scraps from their manufacturing process. Trex decks are recyclable, but Mr. Heglas explained that there is no system in place for customers to return their used boards.
“We worry about lookalike products,” he said. “We have a specific formula and ingredients. If we recycle the material back into our product, we have to know what it is.”
Polyethylene versus polypropylene
There is an important distinction between the types of plastic bags in the market place. The two main types are polyethylene, which is recyclable, and polypropylene, which is not.
“The films that aren’t polyethylene are contaminating the stream and we don’t want contamination,” said Director of Film Recycling at the American Chemistry Council Shari Jackson.
Ms. Jackson said the resin determines if a plastic bag can be recycled. Film wrap with multiple layers cannot be recycled, she explained. Other types of resin have several additives, which make them not recyclable. She said that film that is crinkly, such as a wrap for fresh flowers or potato chip bags, are the non-recyclable polypropylene.
Mr. Heglas said the Trex process recycles polyethylene only.
“Hopefully there will be a market that can recycle polypropylene,” Ms. Jackson said.
Polyethylene can have a low, medium or high density. According to Trex, low density polyethylene has a high clarity and moderate stretch. The recyclable low density polyethylene products include thick newspaper bags, bread bags and bubble wrap.
Medium density polyethylene has moderate clarity and poor stretch and strength characteristics. Examples of medium density polyethylene are plastic wraps around toilet paper and paper towels. High density polyethylene, according to Trex, has some opacity, low stretch and high strength. This includes most grocery bags, T-shirt bags and air cushioning.
One additional type of polyethylene is called linear low density, which has moderate clarity and is slightly sticky to the touch. Clear, thin newspaper bags and dry cleaning bags are linear low density polyethylene and can be recycled.
Novolex
Novolex, a packaging manufacturer, has also developed a process to recycle plastic bags, film and wrap. The company uses the Bag-2-Bag program, which is an American-based, closed-loop bag recycling system, according to Director of Sustainability at Novolex Erik Gonring.
Novolex partners with retailers to collect plastic bags, film and wrap to turn it into new plastic bags. The recycled material is collected in bales and transported to Novolex’s plastic bag recycling plant in North Vernon, Indiana. Novolex collects the same items as Trex for recycling, including plastic retail bags, produce bags, newspaper bags, dry cleaner bags, paper towel wrap and toilet paper wrap. They also accept Ziploc bags but the zipper must be removed prior to recycling.
“Yearly, the North Vernon facility processes 22 million pounds of recycled material,” Mr. Gonring said.
Collected bags, which Mr. Gonring called post-consumer material, are cleaned and ground at the recycling center. Then the material is melted down and extruded into pellets. The pellets are mixed with virgin plastic pellets to form polyethylene sheets that are cut into plastic retail and grocery bags, he said.
Plastic bags can contain up to 40 percent of recycled material, Mr. Gonring said, depending on the color of the plastic. He said that reclaimed bags can be printed with different colors, so recycled pellets are often dark brown or gray. New, dark colored plastic bags can contain more recycled pellets.
According to Mr. Gonring, the Bag-2-Bag program is a single stream recycling system, and there is little contamination. The most common contaminant, however, is leftover receipts. At the North Vernon facility, there is an efficient solution to this problem. The materials are ground together and separated by water. The denser receipts sink to the bottom while the plastics float on top, he explained.
He also said that the price for plastics has gone down, so the material is worth less, but there is an opportunity to recycle more with growing demands to reduce waste.
“With increasing calls to reduce waste and recycle more of our plastics, the opportunity for Novolex, retailers and the consumers they serve is to partner to collect even more plastic for the Bag-2-Bag program,” Mr. Gonring said. “The current market for recycled plastic film provides an opportunity to revisit the entire model, and see if we can build new partnerships based on a shared desire to ‘close the loop.’”
