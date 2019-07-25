Master Rain Gardener course
Chagrin River Watershed Partners offers two five-week Master Rain Gardener courses on how to design, install and maintain residential rain gardens. The course is co-sponsored by Lake County Soil and Water District, Lake County Stormwater Management, Holden Forests and Gardens and Lake Metroparks.
Open to all Lake and Geauga County residents, the course is offered in person beginning July 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Metroparks Lakefront Lodge, 30525 Lake Shore Blvd. in Willowick. The online course begins Aug. 26 through weekly online modules.
Register for either course at crwp.org. For more information or to register, call 440-975-3870, ext. 1002, or email lbonnell@crwp.org.
Burton Public Library events
Mary Ann Sedivy leads a Gaelic “Cara” Yoga class from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Aug. 1, 15 and 22. Cost is $5 per class, payable to the instructor. No registration is required; bring a mat.
Learn basic 3-D design skills in the online app “Tinkercad,” then design a key chain and have it printed from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 6. Participants must have basic mouse and keyboard skills and registration is required.
Rev. Jenni Vinecourt teaches simple meditation for relaxation and connecting with your own inner guidance at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6. No registration is necessary.
Bring your own craft to work on and join friends in the Merritt Room from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8. No registration required.
Cleveland Indians archivist Jeremy Feador presents the History of the Cleveland Indians including artifacts at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8. No registration is required.
The Geauga Department on Aging presents “Medicare 101” at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14 and answers questions about enrollment and the types of Medicare. No registration is required.
Burton Library is located at 14588 W. Park St. in Burton. For registration, call 440-834-4466.
Family fun day
Chesterland Baptist Church, 12670 Chillicothe Road in Chester, hosts a community event with bouncy houses, food, balloons, face painting, crafts and more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 3. All activities and food are free.
Council juried art show
Meet local artists and view their works featured in the annual juried art show from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7 at West Woods Nature Center, 9465 Kinsman Road in Russell. The artwork is on display through Oct. 7. Refreshments will be served.
Back to school help
Registration is being accepted for Help Me Learn Day, a school supply distribution program for low income families.
Help Me Learn Day is Aug. 7 at Geauga County Job and Family Services, 12480 Ravenwood Drive in Munson, and Aug. 10 at Chagrin Falls Park Community Center, 7060 Woodland Ave. in Bainbridge for families living in the Chagrin Falls area. Families must meet eligibility criteria and pre-registration is required to participate. No walk-ins will be accepted.
Donations of school supplies, backpacks, ear-buds and calculators are needed. Supplies can be dropped off at Geauga County Job and Family Services, 12480 Ravenwood Drive in Munson, or monetary donations to be used to purchase supplies can be mailed, payable to “Special Services of Geauga County.” Write “Help Me Learn” on the memo line on the check.
For more information, call Sara Shininger at 440-286-9141, ext. 1263.
Make a spectroscope
Make and keep a spectroscope from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 9 at Observatory Park, 10610 Clay St. in Montville. Learn how these simple devices help scientists know what stars are made of and other discoveries about the natural world and our place in the universe. Weather permitting, view the night sky using park telescopes until 11 p.m.
Grandparents Summer Farewell Fest
Grandparents and grandchildren enjoy an afternoon of nature fun for all ages from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Aug. 13 at Headwaters Park Boathouse, 13365 Old State Road in Huntsburg.
This event is mostly outdoors so dress for the weather with comfortable shoes, no sandals or flip flops. Bring a snack to share.
Optional: borrow a kayak during or after the program free, for in-county residents, charge for out-of-county. Registration is required at 440-286-9516.
Geauga walkers meet
Seniors enjoy a naturalist guided, one-plus-mile walk from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at Russell Uplands Preserve, 15200 Russell Road in Russell.
For a complete list of hikes held year-round in Geauga Park District parks, call 440-279-2126.
West Woods farm market
Purchase locally made/grown items at West Woods from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 14. This program is held the second Wednesday of each month July through September. A food truck on site serves dinner/snacks for purchase and live music is provided by Jesse Huge.
West Woods is located at 9465 Kinsman Road in Chester. This program is wheelchair and stroller accessible.
Purple Martin van trip
Bring binoculars, spotting scopes and cameras for a van trip to see Purple Martins on Nimisila Lake in Summit County on Aug. 14 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Bring a packed dinner/snack for a sunset picnic.
Meet at West Woods, 9465 Kinsman Road (Route 87) in Russell. Van trips fill quickly. Registration is required at 440-286-9516 or www.geaugaparkdistrict.org.
Sturgeon Moon program
Geauga Park District presents a program on the Sturgeon Moon from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at Observatory Park, 10610 Clay St. in Montville.
Discover why it is named the Sturgeon Moon. If weather conditions permit, watch the full moon rising using the park’s telescopes. This program is wheelchair and stroller accessible. Call 440-286-9516.
Geauga’s glacial makeover
Learn how glaciers changed Geauga’s landscape from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m.. Aug. 17 at West Woods Nature Center, 9465 Kinsman Road (Route 87) in Russell.
From buried valleys and glacial lakes to soil, sand and gravel, this program will detail the glacial make-over of Geauga, including changes wrought on the landscape and their effects on the local economy.
The program is wheelchair and stroller accessible.
Holbrook Hollows discovery hike
Take a 1.5-mile, naturalist-guided hike with hilly terrain from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 17 along the trails in Holbrook Hollows, 7250 Country Lane in Bainbridge. The hike is held rain or shine so dress for the weather. Registration is required at 440-286-9516.
Nassau astronomy night
Join members of the Chagrin Valley Astronomical Society to take in the wonders of the night sky using the restored telescope from 7 to 11 p.m. Aug. 17 in the Nassau Astronomical Station, 10350 Clay St., just north of the main campus entrance in Montville. This is a free program for all ages. Call 440-286-9516 for more information.
