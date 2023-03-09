The University School Preppers’ hockey team is Columbus-bound.
The Preppers ended a three-year drought, beating Great Lakes Hockey League rival Walsh Jesuit 6-3 for the Ohio High School Athletic Association Kent district banner last Saturday afternoon at the John M. Coyne Recreation Center in Brooklyn.
“I am happy for the boys,” said Coach Andy Gerow. “Every group works hard and sometimes you just come up on the short end of the stick and I am really happy that this group has been working all the way since June in the weight room and then putting in a lot of work throughout the season. I am super happy for them and they got the job done.”
It marks the 14th time in school history the Preppers (28-8-1, 5-3-0) will advance to the Frozen Four, setting up a contest against Sylvania Northview in the state semifinal at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus.
When Gerow became the head coach in the 2018-19 campaign, the Preppers had been state semifinalists for four consecutive seasons.
The streak reached five years in his first year as coach, but University School endured three consecutive seasons without reaching the Frozen Four.
Although it is only Gerow’s second time reaching the state semifinal as a coach, it will be his fifth appearance in Columbus, qualifying for the Frozen Four in three of his four seasons when he played on the team.
“I have very fond memories and that is something I try to relay to the kids,” the fifth-year coach said. “They are obviously focused on the game but also are just enjoying the moment and enjoying being around their teammates because no matter what, after this weekend, the season will be finished so enjoy the journey. That is what I remember most from my experience which is just being with some of my friends as a team for one last time.”
Surging into the postseason, having earned a three-way tie of the GLHL regular season title and after capturing the first Cleveland Cup championship in school history, University School outscored its opposition 17-1 in its first three playoff games.
The Preppers had a chance to kill two birds with one stone by beating Walsh Jesuit.
They could claim their Frozen Four berth and also earn redemption.
The last time the teams met, University School held a 3-0 lead in the third period in a road game on Jan. 21.
The Preppers imploded, surrendering three unanswered goals before succumbing to their GLHL foe 4-3 in overtime.
“So that was definitely on our minds and it kept the guys focused so it was definitely nice to get the win back from the tough loss last time and also punch our ticket to Columbus,” said Gerow.
The Warriors went ahead 1-0 in the first period when senior right wing Josh Weiner scored on a breakaway with 6:18 remaining. It was the first time in over three weeks the Preppers trailed in a game but they only needed 1:20 to even the score.
Junior left wing Sam Wade tied it up when he cut across the middle and went top shelf against Walsh Jesuit senior goalkeeper Tavian Parks at the 4:58 mark off assists from junior center Anthony Messina and senior right wing T.J. Lavelle.
“The longer you go in the deficit of these win or go home games, these guys start gripping the stick a little bit too tight and it was really big for Sam to step up and tie that game up and settle everybody down because it was great to see,” said Gerow.
Although the Warriors struck first, University School remained the aggressor outshooting its opponent 11-5 in the opening period.
The Preppers’ junior left wing continued his torrid stretch, adding two more goals in the second period, pushing University School’s advantage to 3-1.
He scored with 10:40 left in the period off assists from junior left wing Luke Palmer and Messina, then tallied the hat trick on a power play goal at the 6:14 mark with assists from senior left wing Samonte Martin and senior right defensemen Will Genovese.
“Big time players show up in big time games and that is what Sam did on Saturday,” said Gerow. “Sam is a great player. He continues to work and is never satisfied so credit to him for putting in the time in practice and then performing during big games.”
The Preppers pushed their lead to 4-1 on a goal by Palmer with 3:50 remaining in the second period, but the Warriors trimmed the lead to 4-2 when senior center Joe Holtzer scored with 50.8 seconds left off an assist from Weiner.
Wade responded with another power play goal at the 13:46 mark of the third period with assists credited to Genovese and Palmer but Walsh Jesuit refused to go quietly, cutting the lead to 5-3 on a power play goal by Holtzer off an assist from senior left wing Patrick McCarthy with 5:15 remaining.
University School squashed another potential Warriors’ rally when Palmer scored his second goal with 1:01 left off an assist from junior defenseman Michael Matthews, giving the Preppers a 6-3 cushion.
“We try to focus on the game at hand and were just focused on the next shift so credit it to our guys, they got back to work and eventually got that sixth one to put it away,” Gerow said. “We were just focused on staying disciplined and playing well in their defensive zone and playing to the final buzzer.”
Owning a 24.4% success rate on power plays this season, University School went two-for-three on special teams against the Warriors and outshot them by a 37-20 margin.
“They did not have too many turnover chances and then did a nice job of staying disciplined in our offensive zone,” said Gerow “They did not get odd man rushes the other way so it was a really good job by our goalkeepers, our defensemen and our forwards.”
