Recycling for many Geauga County residents involves loading up their cars and driving to a drop-off center. With 16 townships, five villages and one city, curbside recycling is not the norm in this county.
Lisa Smith, administrative assistant of the Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste District, confirmed that residents mostly rely on the drop-off centers. That’s different from surrounding counties like Cuyahoga which is dominated by door-to-door collections.
But like surrounding counties, Geauga faces many of the same challenges including changes in recyclable materials accepted and increasing costs.
The district that oversees recycling in both Geauga and Trumbull counties contracts with Ohio Valley Waste, headquartered in Youngstown, Ohio, to haul recyclables from the centers on a per-tip charge.
Ms. Smith said the district has a three-year contract with Ohio Valley Waste or OVW that ends Dec. 31 of this year. Cost is based on tips with the price per tip at $22.50 in 2017, $23.18 in 2018 and $23.88 in 2019.
OVW sales specialist Mike Aey explained that a tip is “just the dumping of the Dumpster into our truck. Every time when you pick up the box and dump it into one or our front-end loaders, or garbage truck, that’s a tip.”
Recycling by community
Four Geauga communities have their own curbside programs in place, Ms. Smith said. The City of Chardon, Hunting Valley Village and Burton Village all contract with Waste Management for communitywide curbside or back-door recycling. Middlefield Township contracts with Rumpke for a similar service. Geauga County’s remaining communities either use the district’s drop-off centers or residents subscribe to curbside recycling on their own, she said.
Chardon’s citywide curbside recycling just kicked off this past June.
Chardon Community Development Administrator Steve Yaney said the decision to provide curbside recycling came up after conducting a survey about two years ago revealing that 70 percent to 80 percent of residents wanted the city to find a way to control the costs of trash hauling.
“What the city did was we started going through the single trash hauler model, and during that timeframe, council decided that it was important to offer recycling along with trash” pickup, Mr. Yaney explained.
He said that the city’s recycling alternates every other week for the residents, with collection on the north side of Chardon one week and collection on the south side the next week. Trash is picked up every week, he said.
He confirmed that because the city contracts with Waste Management, residents are able to recycle glass through their curbside programs, too. Glass is not currently accepted at the drop-off centers.
Chardon does not have a drop-off center, Mr. Yaney said, but there is one in the county offices’ parking lot at 470 Center St., and another in Chardon Township by the Township Hall, 9949 Mentor Road.
In contrast, South Russell Mayor William Koons explained that residents are responsible for trash and recycling services.
“The government municipality does not get involved in any trash or recycling. It’s all by individual homeowners,” Mayor Koons said. He explained that the village uses this method because, “I think it’s just been that way forever. We’re kind of a pipe along the highway here, kind of a limited government mentality.
“Frankly, it is an emotional issue,” he added, explaining that village residents prefer having the freedom to choose their own hauler for both trash and recycling. He said the village does not plan to change this method because it is what most residents prefer.
South Russell does not have a drop-off recycling center. If residents choose not to subscribe to curbside recycling, the closest district drop-off site is located at the Russell Township Maintenance Building, 14921 Chillicothe Road.
Jim Stanek, service director of Bainbridge, said residents of the township utilize a drop-off recycling center administered by the waste district, which is emptied three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
He said the district sets the rules and takes care of all of the recycling for the center.
“We’re just the middle man,” Mr. Stanek said of the township. “We provide an area for (the district) to host their bins.”
Mr. Stanek explained that the township does not offer curbside recycling to its residents because the “township doesn’t have those kinds of funds.” Cities and villages tend to collect more taxes than a township, he said, so the option is not in the Bainbridge budget.
The drop-off center works well and Mr. Stanek said he does not see the township needing to implement a curbside program. Those interested could check with their private trash hauling subscriptions to check if they can include curbside recycling, he said.
Mr. Stanek said the township does what it can to police the center to prevent dumping and explained that he can view the center by camera from his desk. Most residents are “ardent recyclers.”
“Honestly, right now this has been just a minor headache for us,” Mr. Stanek, said explaining that while there are cases of dumping, most residents follow the rules. “Sometimes people bring things [to the center] that they’re not supposed to bring there, and there are times that we have to get rid of the things that were illegally dumped on us.”
Despite the few hiccups, Mr. Stanek explained that the center is easier to manage for the township than having a “full blown [curbside] program.”
Bainbridge also has a contract with River Valley Paper, Mr. Stanek said. “They actually pay us for our paper.” He said that while the market for the paper is not as good and that the township does not get as much money from the paper as they used to, “it’s still an outlet for the people to get rid of this stuff. It’s going to be recycled and we’re getting paid for it. So that’s all good.”
Chester Township’s recycling is similar to Bainbridge; however, Chester owns its own drop-off facility, Chester Recycle Park, located at 12535 Chillicothe Road. Trustee Joe Mazzurco said the township has been researching curbside programs.
“It’s our own facility, but we work with them (the waste district),” Mr. Mazzurco said. He explained that the district gets guidance on guidelines and signage for the site. The park is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, unless the bins are full. “Our recycling, it’s open and it’s an honesty program. People are allowed to drop off recyclables,” he said.
“There is no curbside,” Mr. Mazzurco said. “There are a lot of areas around us that have gone to curbside.” He added that the township will
“be doing some research” on curbside recycling programs, but the drop-off site is the only recycling “Chester does offer as a township.”
Mr. Mazzurco explained that residents can choose to subscribe to their own curbside program. Waste Management offers subscriptions to Chester residents, he added.
As to what method of recycling residents prefer, Mr. Mazzurco said it’s 50/50. He said he gets calls from some residents thanking the township for having an open facility, and then “there are some residents that want it to go away and use the area for other alternatives.
“It helps the taxpayers that do the honor system and the processes right. It saves them money,” Mr. Mazzurco said as a benefit for the township’s current recycling program. He added that a con to this method is the issue with people not utilizing the sites properly.
“We have had to have our road departments every so often go up there and clean up stuff that people put up there when the bins are full,” he said. “We have had our area police go out more with the officers of the township, so that has slowed some of them down.
“It’s a process that the people need to follow,” he added, referencing that drop-off sites can get shut down if not utilized properly and that it is important for people to take the time to read the signs at the facility to fully understand what is and is not accepted. “We’ve looked into gates and cameras, but you know, there’s a cost associated with that.”
Why not glass?
Ms. Smith explained that the district’s contract with Ohio Valley Waste is why their drop-off locations are unable to accept glass recycling.
“Ohio Valley Waste sent a letter [in June of 2018] to the director at the time, Greg Kovalchick, that if they were to continue taking glass they would up the pull rate to $50 per pull,” she said, meaning OVW would have more than doubled the price per tip in order for the county to continue recycling glass through the drop-off bins. OVW indicated that it was unable to market glass, Ms. Smith explained.
“We are in the process as a company on phasing glass out of our single stream process,” Mr. Aey said, explaining that there are fewer end-users and high contamination risks, which hurts the company’s ability to market the glass. “For some companies to be able to pull the glass out of the system, get it cleaned up to a point where an end user would take it and then ship it, [the companies have] now lost thousands of dollars just on those tonnages.”
He added that the shattered glass also wears on the company’s equipment, and with stricter quality requirements on recyclable materials, Mr. Aey said, OVW does not market off of fiber, newspaper, cardboard and other mixed paper as well as they used to with glass contamination to cover operating costs.
Ms. Smith explained that the district will be sending out bids for a new contract in mid-October “so we can have a new – or the same – company under contract by January 2020.
“In October we’ll send out a proposal or packet to haulers in both counties (Geauga and Trumbull) to see if we can get some bids. Hopefully whoever gets it will have glass in their program. That will be a big sticking point for us,” Ms. Smith said.
Ms. Smith said that the waste district’s goal is to process as much recyclable materials as possible.
In the meantime, Ms. Smith said people should contact their curbside programs to see if they can recycle glass. Waste Management, Rumpke, Kimble and Republic Services, which service different areas across Geauga County, still accept glass in their curbside programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.