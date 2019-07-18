Glass containers – created from sand, limestone and soda ash – can be recycled endlessly.
Though some recycling haulers temporarily stopped collecting glass bottles, jars and other such containers, this material is inexhaustible.
Residents are an intricate part of the cycle of renewability when they toss a glass container into a recycling bin – along with cans, paper and plastic. Initially, glass is separated from other recyclables at a material recovery facility, cleaned and sold. The glass manufacturer turns the old glass into new glass and sells the containers to companies like Prego or Coca-Cola who use the glass bottles for their products. The food manufacturers then line super market shelves with their products for consumer sales. When the jars or bottles are empty, the consumer recycles the containers to start the process over again.
Though simple on the surface, the glass recycling process is more complex. Waste hauling companies with recycling programs and a glass manufacturer, however, were able to break the process down – along with the glass – to explain its ins and outs.
Steps may vary slightly at individual companies, but the general idea of separating and processing the glass to be sold to a manufacturer is about the same.
Starting with consumer
Lisa Beursken, recycling coordinator of Republic Services, said glass makes up about 20 percent of Republic Services’ total volume of recyclable materials.
“Our recycling customers for glass are mostly commercial and residential, and I can tell you the majority is residential,” she said.
For Republic Services, Ms. Beursken said glass is taken out of the mix of recycling toward the end of the single-stream process.
“Cardboard and paper are first taken out of the system, and glass falls through our screens. It’s towards the very end,” she said. “Plastic is our very last stop.”
She explained that their glass recycling at the facility includes a vacuum system to help separate small pieces of plastic or other small contaminants from the separated glass that goes through the screen.
Once the glass, along with the other recyclable materials, arrives at a Republic Services facility, “we separate out the materials, we bale it up or we put it in piles and then that material goes out to the other users that either melt it down or make it into a more useful material and sell it out from that point.”
Don Johnson, system development manager of Kimble, said his company does curbside collections as well as municipalities that take their recyclable materials to the company’s Twinsburg location.
Through mechanical and manual sorting, Mr. Johnson explained, glass is separated from other recyclables first. “You want to get the glass out at the very beginning,” he said. “The equipment that we have in place does a nice job of that.”
He explained that once the glass is separated, “the glass goes to a process machine that breaks it down to 5 inches in size and smaller.” Mr. Johnson said Kimble stockpiles the separated glass in a “bunkered area” of their facility until the area is full. Then, “we put the material into trucks and then we ship it off to places that then take the glass.”
Rumpke owns its own glass recycling facility in Dayton, Ohio, making the separation process different.
Steve Sargent, Rumpke director of recycling, said glass makes up 15 percent to 20 percent of what the company collects from its residential customers.
“The glass comes in from single stream, and that’s generally the way that most of the recyclables are collected from your household today,” he said. “So you put everything (curbside recyclables) in one bin, [it] gets picked up, it’s taken to a recycling center.”
Mr. Sargent explained that glass recycling, “is usually screened out of the stream at the very beginning of that [recycling] process.” Once glass is separated from the rest of recycling, Rumpke transports the broken mixed glass to its own facility.
“We’ve invested a lot of our capital in our cleanup systems and our recycling centers,” Mr. Sargent said. “We clean [the glass] out first. It goes through a pre-cleanup stage, meaning that we try to get as much of the non glass out of it as possible. For example, in Columbus, where we have a large (material recovery facility), or down in Cincinnati, we pre-clean it and then we transport it by dump trailer over to our Dayton glass plant. Now it arrives at Dayton probably with a contamination rate of non-glass [items] in it probably somewhere in the 15- to 20-percent range.”
Mr. Sargent explained that small pieces of plastic, like straws or bottle caps, shredded paper or even things like pencils, which should not be recycled, can be left over in the glass after it has been screened out from the rest of the recyclables. Mr. Sargent said the Dayton facility is designed to remove those contaminants.
Then, the glass is separated by green, brown and clear thanks to optical scanners that use light to detect the color of the glass, he said.
“I would basically probably say that the material coming into the Dayton glass plant might be glass bottles and jars that might be broken down into the 2-inch to 3-inch size,” Mr. Sargent said. Those larger pieces of broken glass are scanned and optically removed to be sold to the container industry to be manufactured into new glass bottles and jars.
Broken glass that is too small for the container industry is ground into a “fine grind,” he explained, to be made into fiberglass insulation.
Mr. Sargent said Rumpke sells two-thirds of its recovered glass to fiberglass insulation manufacturers. Rumpke contracts with Johns Manville in Milan, Ohio, for example, whose products can be found on the shelves of a local Walmart or Lowe’s, he said. The other third of Rumpke’s recycled glass, he said, goes to the glass container industry.
Mr. Sargent said Rumpke contracts with Owens-Illinois (O-I) for its glass cullet, which is broken glass that is ready to be melted for the production of new glass.
O-I is a glass manufacturing company headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio with about 19 different suppliers for cullet from across the United States, including Rumpke, said Jim Nordmeyer, O-I vice president of global sustainability.
O-I prefers to purchase each color of glass individually, he said, but the manufacturer will sometimes purchase cullet of all colors mixed together.
“We want to be able to control the blend of the three [colors of glass – clear, green and brown],” Mr. Nordmeyer said, explaining that all glass has the same base chemistry. The different colors might not blend well if they are mixed in the wrong proportions. “We like to control the mix so that we can control the properties of the glass, the color, the set time, its performance in our process so that we can be very efficient at making a glass container.
“When you’re making containers at 700 a minute, you don’t have a lot of room for error,” he said.
Recycled glass is commonly blended with raw materials.
“The percentage at which it’s blended varies by color,” Mr. Nordmeyer said. “We make containers to the specifications of a consumer product.”
He said recycled glass generally makes up anywhere between 10 percent to 90 percent of a container, adding that “the more recycled glass we can use, the less energy we consume because it takes less energy to melt recycled glass than it does virgin, raw materials, and it also results in less greenhouse gas emission.”
Mr. Nordmeyer explained that it is possible for the manufacturer to make a container with 100 percent recycled glass, but they lose control over the color of the container. “Ninety to 95 percent would be the [maximum] under normal conditions,” he said.
The colors of glass containers serve a purpose.
Mr. Nordmeyer explained that while clear glass containers are for the aesthetic of showing off a product, “we target to a specific wavelength of color in the range of greens or the range of browns.” He explained that green and brown containers are a specific color for a product to provide resistance to UV or fluorescent light.
Beer bottles, he said for example, are typically brown to filter out wavelengths of light that could affect the hops in the drink, and beers in clear bottles are a specific formula of beer that uses a stabilized hop not susceptible to light.
O-I supplies glass containers to the food and beverage industry, Mr. Nordmeyer said, which takes the containers right to the local grocery store.
He said O-I supplies containers for brands like Prego, Tabasco, Frito Lay and Coca-Cola among many others and that O-I containers make up about one out of every three glass containers in the U.S. and one out of every two glass containers globally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.