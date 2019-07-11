Considered both a pioneer and leader in the field, the City of Solon began a recycling program as far back as the late 1980s.
“We were one of the first communities to get into recycling at the level that we did,” Service Director Thomas Bandiera recalled.
Solon began its first recycling program in house under the direction of Ed Butler, who was brought in to launch a program that the city had never had before, Mr. Bandiera explained.
It was a very “hands-on program” in that the city had its own material handling service right at the Service Department on Cochran Road, he noted.
The process back at that time involved workers going out on the road and collecting recyclables that were placed in individual clear bags.
“It was a single sort program, meaning that everything was separated in its own individual bag,” Mr. Bandiera explained.
That included plastics, tin cans, aluminum cans and glass.
“We would collect it with a trailer in front of their home on collection day and sort it all right here at the service department,” he said.
Solon’s material handling facility had the machinery to do so, including its own glass crusher, baling machine for all the aluminum and tin cans as well as for the paper.
“It was a very labor intensive process,” Mr. Bandiera said. “What companies do now, we were doing at our own material handling facility.”
The early days of recycling in Solon would also involve residents going to local stores and purchasing the clear plastic bags that were used. Those bags were placed inside wire frame bins at their home.
“It was definitely a different way of doing business for the city,” Mr. Bandiera said. “It was in its infancy and the talk of the town and very well received.
“The numbers only went up,” he said.
As time went on, Solon expanded the variety of machinery at its material handling facility, including purchasing a new glass crusher that would do the glass by color, including clear, green and brown. It would contain all those items and crush it, Mr. Bandiera explained.
As the months went on, recyclables continued to pile up at the facility, including aluminum, tin and paper. City crews would watch the recycling market, and sell the items to local recycling vendors, who would come in, weigh the collections and then pay for the items, Mr. Bandiera said.
Mr. Bandiera said he is unsure what the proceeds were at that time, but noted primarily the importance of keeping these items out of the waste stream that end up in landfills. The city must pay in order to dump garbage in landfills.
“The offset of recycling is two-fold,” he said. “You are getting money for the recycled product, but then also keeping it out of the landfill and not paying tipping fees.”
A single sort program processed at Solon’s own facility continued into the mid-1990s, before the city began a “co-mingled process,” Mr. Bandiera said, as it was often cumbersome for residents to separate items into their own bags.
With the switch to a co-mingled process, residents would put all their recyclables in one bag, which meant a more labor intensive process at the material handling facility, Mr. Bandiera explained.
“Participation rates increased significantly, but we couldn’t keep up with volume,” Mr. Bandiera said.
At the service department was a compartmentalized recycling trailer so each individual bin would hold different products, including aluminum, tin, plastic and paper.
As volumes continued to increase, Solon decided to eliminate its material handling facility, Mr. Bandiera said.
Instead, those items were picked up with a rear loader recycle truck instead of the trailers. Solon contracted with Waste Management and transported the materials to the company’s handling facility in Oakwood Village.
“We would weigh the truck, dump it and then we had negotiated price at the time they would pay us for products,” he explained. “There was a rebate the city would get back from the co-mingled products we dumped at the recycling station.”
He added that, for a while, the city was not paying anything to offload their recycled products at the recycling transfer station. It was only after a while that the city negotiated a rebate Solon would receive back on the materials that could be recycled.
“This represented phase one of our recycling program,” he said, “and the introduction to general recycling in the city.
“We were changing with the times and taking advantage of the technology that was available,” he said. “Automation would be the next logical step.”
Next week: Automation takes root in Solon with trash and recyclables
