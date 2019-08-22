Hawkin School parent visits
Hawken School will host upper school parent visits at their Gates Mills campus, located at 12465 County Line Road, on Sept. 19 at 12:30 p.m. and on Oct. 17 at 8:30 a.m. Lower and middle school parent visits at the Lyndhurst campus, located at 5000 Clubside Road, will be held on Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. and on Oct. 15 at 9 a.m.
Information sessions for the Mastery School of Hawken (grades nine through 12) scheduled to open in August of 2020 in University Circle will be held on Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. and Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. at 11025 Magnolia Drive, Cleveland.
To make a reservation for any of these events, call 440-423-2950 for preschool through eighth grade or 440-423-2955 for grades nine through 12. For more information about Hawken School, visit www.hawken.edu.
