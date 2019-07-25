Councilman questions policy
Burton Village Councilman Charles “Skip” Boehnlein questioned Mayor Joseph Hernandez Monday about a “cease and desist” order for the police department’s Facebook page.
Mr. Hernandez said he had asked police to not post to Facebook until the village adopts a formal policy on social media. He said the site is a reflection of the village, although it is not sanctioned by the village.
“Wow, OK,” Mr. Boehnlein replied. “It doesn’t seem right with it being a private site.”
Mr. Hernandez said that those who visit the site may not realize that the site is representative of individual police department members and not village policy. Mr. Hernandez said the policy will have to be mindful of free speech rights when writing the new policy.
Developer expresses frustration
Developer Dan Demko expressed frustration Monday about the delays in reaching a deal between Burton Viillage and Burton Township to allow his senior living development to go forward.
“I just want to voice concern over the time it’s taking,” Mr. Demko told Burton Village
Council. He said it has now been a year since he first met with Burton Township Trustees to discuss the 120-unit development planned for a site just west of the village.
The village has been working with township officials on an agreement that will annex Mr. Demko’s property into the village for its water and sewer services.
He called on the village to “put as much pressure as possible” on the township.
Mayor Joseph Hernandez said attempting to put pressure may work against efforts to reach an agreement and both sides need to “keep a good air of cooperation.” He said they want a deal that is fair and equitable for the village, township and developer.
Todd Hicks, village solicitor, said he hopes to have an agreement for council to approve in August.
Burton road improvement funds
Burton Village will be seeking additional financial aid for a road improvement project on Goodwin Avenue.
Council unanimously approved legislation to seek a zero-interest loan through the Ohio Public Works Commission for an additional $150,000.
The village has already secured a $150,000 loan and a $300,000 grant through the state for the project, George “Chip” Hess, village engineer, said.
The project, slated for completion in 2020, will widen the road, add curbing and drainage improvements. Mr. Hess said the project is slated to be completed before the opening of the 2020 Great Geauga County Fair.
Foundation hosts Explorer activities
The Foundation for Geauga Parks is hosting an opportunity to engage with nature Aug. 3 as part of the organization’s Explorer series.
The event involves a hike, starting at 10 a.m., through the Geauga Park District’s Headwaters Park. The hike will begin at the north entrance to the park at 15055 Mayfield Road (Route 322). The event is free and open to the public. Well-behaved pets are welcome.
Headwaters Park is a 926-acre park leased from the city of Akron in a partnership that allows conservation of natural areas as well as enjoyment of recreation and outdoor education.
Other events in the Explorer series include a bike ride on the Maple Highland Trail Sept. 7, a night hike/star gaze at Observatory Park Oct. 5, a hike at Sunnybrook Preserve Nov. 2 and a hike Dec. 7 at the Russell Uplands.
