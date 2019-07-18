Last summer, the Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste District stopped accepting glass at its drop-off centers across Geauga and Trumbull counties, leaving residents wondering what to do with their jars and bottles.
Lisa Smith, administrative assistant of the waste district, said the change was due to Ohio Valley Waste increasing its rates if glass continued to be placed in collection bins. Cost increases in transporting glass and sorting it from other recyclables were among the reasons for the change.
The two-county waste district is looking for another hauler since the contract with Ohio Valley Waste expires on Dec. 31, she said, but there is no guarantee that glass recycling will resume with another company.
Mike Aey, Ohio Valley Waste sales specialist, said the hauling company is working to phase glass out of its recycling program because “glass is a commodity. It’s not as recyclable as it used to be.” Single-stream recycling companies across the country are starting to do the same, he added. That’s because of collection contamination issues, increased transportation costs because of the weight and fewer places to sell glass, he said.
But not all companies are simply removing glass from their collection lists. Instead, there is a movement afoot by a number of organizations to solve the collection challenges. The most obvious reason could be the viability of glass. According to the Glass Recycling Coalition, glass can be recycled “endlessly” without reducing the quality of the material.
The coalition is a non-competitive group of more than 40 members of the glass recycling chain – including material recovery facilities, glass manufacturers and end-users that include companies like Coca-Cola or Bells Brewing – that collaborate to keep glass recycling going.
Challenges in process
According to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, glass is highly marketable because of its long-term cost savings.
“Glass container companies see significant energy savings if they use recycled glass compared to using raw materials to make their products,” said Anthony Chenault, Ohio EPA media coordinator.
The dollar value of glass is low, he added, and “transportation and cleaning of the material received from residential recycling streams can be expensive.”
Mr. Aey agreed that recovering and cleaning glass can be costly. “For some companies to be able to pull the glass out of the system, get it cleaned up to a point where an end user would take it and then ship it, [the companies have] now lost thousands of dollars just on those tonnages.”
But Mr. Chenault pointed out that glass recycling is mostly domestic, and import restrictions from countries like China have “little to no effect.”
Glass that may break during single-stream collections contaminates the load making other recyclables such as paper, plastic and cans less valuable, according to industry experts.
“What’s happening now with China is shutting down on paper markets and plastic markets,” Mr. Aey said. “Before [China’s restrictions], everyone was OK with a little bit of that broken glass contamination being spread throughout a bale of newspaper or a bale of cardboard. That’s no longer the case.”
Glass recycling still has value, said Jim Nordmeyer, vice president of Owens-Illinois, a glass manufacturing company headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio.
“I think the biggest challenge in glass recycling is the fact that there are markets,” Mr. Nordmeyer, who is also one of the leaders of the Glass Recycling Coalition, said. Misinformation has confused the public, he said, and is “being used as a reason to discontinue the collection and recycling of glass in a number of major municipalities.”
Waste hauling and recycling companies, however, cite transportation costs and glass contamination as some of their biggest obstacles.
Don Johnson, system development manager of Kimble, said keeping glass in the hauling company’s recycling process is a challenge because glass can contaminate other materials in single-stream recycling collections.
“Now we’ve hit some [valleys],” Mr. Johnson said of the recycling markets’ lows. “The valleys aren’t as big as the Cuyahoga Valley anymore. They’re as big as the Grand Canyon.” Market prices for all recyclable materials are at a low because of contamination restrictions.
Mr. Johnson said these challenges “just take place as part of being involved with running a material recovery facility and working in curbside recycling programs.” He added, however, that the company chooses to keep glass in its program despite the challenges because Kimble is “committed to recycling.
“It’s a tough time, but we’re going to work through it,” he said.
Lisa Beursken, recycling coordinator of Republic Services, said glass makes up about 20 percent of the company’s total volume and that the company receives as much as 400 tons of glass per day.
“We have to pay out $30 a ton to have that glass processed for recycling once it leaves our facility,” Ms. Beursken said, and sometimes the cost is too high to ship the glass to processors. She added that keeping contaminants like bottle caps, shredded paper or pill bottles out of glass poses a challenge because the contaminants are about the same size as the 1- to 2-inch pieces of broken glass that processors want.
Finding pieces
“It’s too small and it escapes where it needs to go through our system and ends up with our glass,” Ms. Beursken explained about a pill bottle or a plastic cap mixing with glass. “So glass is usually the catchall for a lot of the contaminants. It’s hard to keep it very clean and clean enough for the end user.”
Facilities used by Republic can get most contaminants out of the glass, but pieces can still be left behind, she explained.
“We have a vacuum system on our glass collection system. It does take quite a bit of the mix, like the shredded paper, out,” Ms. Beursken said. She added that the vacuum system can get some of the plastic bottle caps out of the glass, “but not necessarily the pill bottles.” She said the company is always open to new ways of clearing contaminants.
Rumpke Director of Recycling Steve Sargent also cited issues in recycling glass including transportation costs and cleaning glass.
Rumpke has its own plant in Dayton, Ohio, which processes up to 6,000 tons of glass a month sorted from other facilities.
“The glass industry is really challenged today because our glass recycling numbers across the country are dropping because people are removing glass from their programs,” Mr. Sargent said. Glass is dense and thus “costly to transport,” he added.
As for the material’s value, Mr. Sargent said glass remains consistent.
“We’re at a nine year low in the valuation of recyclables,” he said of the declining number of companies that want this material for reuse. “What’s very interesting is glass has maintained its value for the last probably eight- to 10-year period. It’s not deviated that much. There’s always been a market for that. It is just the fact that we’ve got to clean that material up to get it into their (processing) system.”
In regards to transportation, Mr. Sargent explained that the value of glass is part of the issue.
Mr. Sargent said the basic raw materials of glass (primarily sand, limestone and soda ash) are “what keeps somewhat of a lid on the value from soaring.
“You’ve got a certain fixed value of glass; what it’s worth compared to the cost of transportation. So when the cost of transportation can get to half the value of the glass, then you really have a challenge of how far you can transport that glass,” he said.
“We’re going through a difficult time now in the recycling industry, but I think it’s something that we have to go through because we have been too dependent on the export markets in all of our recyclables,” Mr. Sargent said.
Localizing the value chain
“Recycling is very local,” Mr. Nordmeyer said, making each case unique. “In some cases it’s a logistics problem. And logistics, of course, for any material can be a challenge.”
Mr. Nordmeyer said there have been studies in an effort to find solutions. His company tells municipalities, that, “if we can concentrate the collection, the cleaning and the use in a concentrated area, and that concentrated area is a municipality plus a 200-mile radius, you can make those economics work.”
Localizing the entire glass chain is key, he said. “It’s putting that value chain together with the waste hauler, the recovery facility, the processor, the user, and making that happen with the 200-mile radius.” This is easier said than done, he added.
“Speaking for the Glass Recycling Coalition, or even O-I as the glass manufacturer, there are parts of the United States where we cannot make that logistics challenge work because to move material it costs $12 (to) $14 per ton per hundred miles.”
The transportation costs in some cases could be higher than buying virgin materials and making new glass, he explained.
Mr. Nordmeyer said the Glass Recycling Coalition works with municipalities to help them find solutions to their unique situations.
“We try to say, ‘OK, let’s look at this geographic area. Let’s look at options. Can I move it by rail? Can I set up a network of trucking and leverage?’” he said. “We’ll talk with those municipalities; bring experts in to have a discussion so that they can make an informed decision.”
Mr. Sargent said Rumpke is working with the coalition to expand the hauling company’s glass program.
He said the Dayton facility actually needs more glass to fulfill contracts with some of the manufacturing companies that buy the broken down glass, or cullet, from the processing facility. “We are actually making efforts now to expand our glass program and we’re looking at ways to bring in another 1,000 to 2,000 tons per month.
Rumpke is in discussions with the Ohio EPA and solid waste districts, Mr. Sargent said, about creating a depot in northern Ohio where glass could be cleaned and then shipped to Dayton for recycling.
“We’re looking for that glass. The challenge is the transportation cost,” he said. “So what does it cost to haul a truckload of glass from, for example, Cleveland, Ohio to Dayton Ohio? All those things have to be factored into the cost of glass recycling, and that’s what we’re working on today to continue to refine that and get that cost down.”
Ms. Beursken said that Republic Service’s is able to use the glass it receives as a road base if transportation costs are too high.
“We also have a beneficial reuse program through Ohio EPA to use [glass] as road base for our landfill facility. So we use it to build roads,” she said, noting that Republic Services’ high volume of glass intake shows a need for finding solutions. Ms. Beursken said Republic Services is its own end user for the road base and that the entire process is internal.
“Anything that we can do to keep things out of our landfills,” she said.
