Drunk driving convictions
The following persons were convicted of drunken driving last week in Chardon Municipal Court:
Russell W. Cubbison, 53, of University Heights and Gregory P. Wiechert, 73, of Chardon.
Water park reports fraud
Pioneer Waterland in Montville Township is on the lookout for scammers using other people’s credit cards to purchase park passes.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said representatives of the park reported July 19 that people were purchasing tickets to the park using other people’s credit cards. The credit card holders were able to have the charges reversed.
However, park officials said, people are still using the fraudulently obtained tickets and a new policy will be instituted at the gate. Now, workers will get the license plates when tickets are being redeemed.
Resident reports bank fraud
A Munson Township resident reported being bilked of $19,000 from their bank account last week.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said a Greenbrier Drive resident in Munson Township reported July 19 they had several small and then one large withdrawal made from their account through the internet.
The account was frozen and the withdrawals are being reversed, police said. The resident was also advised to notify credit reporting agencies, the IRS and Social Security.
Firearms reported stolen
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the reported theft of firearms from a Hambden Township home last week.
The sheriff’s office said a Kevin Lane resident reported July 19 that two or three firearms were stolen from the home. The homeowner was still attempting to provide details on the types of weapons and their values at this time.
Storm causes damage in Geauga
Heavy rains and high winds wreaked havoc on the northern part of Geauga County last week.
According to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, roads were flooded and multiple trees and power lines were taken down in the July 20 storm. One resident of Tall Pines Drive in Munson
Township reported that a tree had come through their roof and into a bedroom.
Flooding was reported along Rock Creek Road (Route 166) and at Burrows and Dewey roads near Thompson as well as on Hart Road in Montville Township.
Numerous trees and wires were reported down in Thompson, Montville, Huntsburg, Munson, Chardon and Claridon Townships.
Mailbox damage reported
Residents along Kirtland Road in Chardon Township reported having their mailboxes destroyed by vandalism.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said a Kirtland Road resident reported July 21 that several mailboxes appeared to have been blown up.
An investigating deputy said it appeared a baseball bat or similar item was used to shatter the mailboxes.
Teen charged in incident
A 17-year-old Burton Township youth was arrested and charged with domestic violence following a family argument.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said the father came home and became upset after finding his son lying on the floor in an allegedly intoxicated state.
During an argument, the son reportedly hit his father. The youth was charged with domestic violence and transported to the Portage County Detention Center.
Resident reports chainsaw theft
A Munson Township resident reported the theft of a chainsaw last week.
According to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, a Mayfield Road resident reported July 18 that the chainsaw was taken from the back of a truck. Police said the chainsaw may have been taken as much as two weeks earlier, but the owner failed to notice.
Vehicle vandalism reported
Two friends reported having their vehicles vandalized on the same night last week.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said a Sanctuary Drive resident in Auburn Township reported July 16 that his Mazda was egged and the hubcabs stolen.
His friend, a Stafford Road resident, reported that his car was also egged overnight.
