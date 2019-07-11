Though recycling has become a way of life in Cuyahoga County, recent changes in the types of materials accepted, how they are collected and costs make constant communication with residents key to the process.
Diane Bickett, executive director of the Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District, noted that 58 municipalities have curbside recycling collecting the same types of materials. That’s every community in Cuyahoga except Richmond Heights, she said.
“It’s unusual to have such a broad service provided throughout the county. We’re so urbanized and it makes sense to provide that,” Ms. Bickett said. “That’s why we don’t have a series of drop off locations.” Most communities provide bins to be picked up at the curb while a few, including Gates Mills, Hunting Valley and Pepper Pike, have trucks going up residential driveways to make the collection.
“It’s efficient and there’s more participation,” she said of at-home collections.
Ms. Bickett noted two major distinctions between Cuyahoga and Geauga.
Cuyahoga local governments, mostly cities and villages, take care of recycling services for their residents, Ms. Bickett said. The county has only two townships, Chagrin Falls and Olmsted. Geauga, with many townships, villages and just one city (Chardon), in most cases looks to residents to arrange and pay for recycling services. Some residents take their recyclables to collection centers in Geauga.
In Cuyahoga, most local governments pay for recycling from their general fund, which Ms. Bickett said is unique to Ohio. Other states treat the cost of recycling like a utility that residents pay for directly, she explained. Bentleyville, Chagrin Falls Township, Village of Chagrin Falls, Hunting Valley, Moreland Hills, Orange Village, Pepper Pike, Solon and Woodmere either collect their own recyclables or contract with a hauler to collect them.
Gates Mills arranges the contract but the residents are billed directly, Service Director Dave Biggert said.
Local governments either collect recyclables or contract with outside companies.
Moreland Hills, Pepper Pike and Woodmere use their municipal service departments to collect trash and recyclables. These three communities are part of the Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District Recycling Processing Consortium, through which Kimble Recycling and Disposal company accepts the collected recyclables. Municipalities are paid a minimal amount for the recycled material depending on Kimble’s processing costs.
Solon also uses its service department for recycling.
Bentleyville and Hunting Valley contract with Waste Management for recycling while Orange, Chagrin Falls Township and Village of Chagrin Falls contract with Kimble. Gates Mills contracts with Rumpke.
Chagrin Falls village Superintendent of Streets John Brockway said that the price to recycle is rising. This is the first year that the village has paid a recycling processing fee, he said, which is $35.16 per ton. “If the cost [to recycle] goes higher than the cost to discard the material, then it will come before Village Council to gauge interest in continuing to recycle,” he said. The cost to discard waste is $42 per ton, Mr. Brockway said.
Curbside recycling
So, what can Cuyahoga County residents put in their bins? Cans, cartons, food glass containers, glass beverage bottles, paper, cardboard boxes as well as plastic bottles and jugs are accepted. Containers must be empty and rinsed with the cap replaced on cartons, glass and plastic bottles and jugs (but not cans).
Ms. Bickett said the county currently is only accepting plastic bottles and jugs where the neck is more narrow than the rest of the container.
The Chagrin Valley communities have single stream recycling, meaning that all of these items can be mixed together for curbside collection. The exception is Gates Mills, where paper and cardboard must be bundled separately from other recyclables.
Contamination can be a problem, said Moreland Hills Service Director Ted DeWater. That’s when residents engage in wish-recycling by placing items in the bins that cannot be recycled such as garden hoses or plastic playgrounds.
“A big issue is that you can tell them what is and isn’t recyclable but sometimes they want to help and put stuff in the cart that isn’t recyclable,” Mr. DeWater said.
Moreland Hills places compliance tags on recycling carts for residents who consistently break the recycling rules. Recycling carts with a tag may be collected as garbage instead of recycling, he said.
Single-use plastic grocery or retail bags also contaminate material in recycling bins, said Orange Village Service Director Bob Zugan. Plastic bags are recyclable, but not for curbside pickup bins. The bags tend to get tangled in the separation equipment at recycling process plants, he explained. These bags are accepted for recycling at stores including Heinen’s, Giant Eagle, Target and Kohl’s.
Hazardous waste
Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District Program Manager Cristie Snyder said that communities collect household hazardous waste at drop-off locations. This includes oil based paint, solvents, used motor oil, automotive fluids, aerosols, lawn and garden products, pesticides, pool chemicals and household cleaners. Once collected, municipalities take these materials to the district’s special waste convenience center in Garfield Heights.
Ms. Snyder said that the district pays ChemTron to collect hazardous waste. The price varies depending on the material. Oil based paint, for example, is 20-cents to 30-cents a pound, while a cylinder grill tank could be $100 to $150 per tank. The materials end up at different locations, she said, with some items going to Ross Environmental Services, an incinerator for pesticides in Elyria.
Most Cuyahoga communities do not have paper bins because of the single-stream curbside service. Pepper Pike and Gates Mills are the exceptions. Revenue from the Gates Mills paper bins goes to the Gates Mills Land Conservancy. Pepper Pike has a Carauster bin near City Hall that only accepts cardboard. In 2015, Pepper Pike received $2,848 in revenue from the bin, Service Director Robert Girardi said. In 2018, the city had to pay between $210 and $260 per week to have the materials removed. From April to May of 2019, Pepper Pike received $28.28 for 12,000 pounds of cardboard recycled in the bin, he noted.
