Considered phase 2, recycling took a turn to automation in Solon more than five years ago, resulting in greater efficiency of operations and an annual savings that far out-measured the city’s initial investment.
It was in 2007 that the city went from a manual to automated collection of its trash and eventually its recycling resulting in an annual cost savings of over $200,000 and a record decrease in the amount of solid waste collected.
In fact, at that time the numbers associated with solid waste collection were the lowest they had been in 25 years, Service Director Thomas Bandiera recalled.
The automation began with solid waste, with the city still picking up recyclables in a co-mingled fashion in plastic bags and taking it to a local recycling handling facility in nearby Oakwood Village.
The automation of the trash collection resulted in more efficiency all the way around, Mr. Bandiera continued, and a reduction in the total amount of solid waste collected citywide. That number reduced by 32 percent equating to a 3,200 ton reduction and resulted in an annual savings of $124,000 through reduced dipping fees.
“With fewer trucks out there picking up solid waste and with automated trucks, we decided a couple years later to launch the idea of automation for recyclables,” Mr. Bandiera continued.
An automated recycling program took root in 2013, with a pilot study launched over that next year in select areas in the city. This study included homes of various sizes to determine what kind of participation rate was occurring, Mr. Bandiera explained.
All of the feedback was positive from the pilot study, Mr. Bandiera noted, with recycling numbers in the pilot areas increasing due to the new way of doing things. As part of the pilot study, residents were given a dedicated cart to mix their items.
“That is when the city got rid of bags,” Mr. Bandiera recalled, noting that even today, plastic bags remain a “tremendous nuisance across the United States as they are almost impossible to recycle,” he noted.
At the end of the pilot program, and in 2014, the city introduced a fully automated recycling system with dedicated collection carts. Solon invested over $750,000 in implementing the program, which included $470,000 for the containers and $285,000 for the truck.
The success of the automated program was in the numbers, with an increase of 105 percent in participation rates and 121 percent increase in the total tons of recyclables being collected since 2007, when single stream was introduced.
In 2007, the city collected 957 tons compared to 2,114 tons in 2016. That increase resulted in an annual savings of approximately $82,446 through reduced tipping fees and has continued each year.
Fast forward and the amount of recyclables the city collected in 2018, along with the revenue, exceeded $90,000.
“The city recognized a cost savings above $90,000 and were able to divert 2,100 tons from the waste stream,” he said. “If we didn’t do recycling we would be paying for that.
“The city was once picking up roughly 1,200 tons and that went to 2,100, nearly doubled, with the automated program,” Mr. Bandiera said.
“We have worked very hard to get to where we are at,” Mr. Bandiera said. “You don’t get into recycling to make money, but because it’s the right thing to do and diverts from the landfill.”
Nationwide there is not a lot of landfill space available and essentially no place to put garbage, he added.
“People have to come up with ways to get rid of what we produce as consumers,” he said.
Currently, the city contracts with Kimble, with recyclables going to its recycling handling facility in Twinsburg. Solid waste goes to Republic in neighboring Glenwillow.
“There are no local landfills anymore,” Mr. Bandiera said, with the closest one being in Wayne County.
“With the change to automation comes continued challenges,” Mr. Bandiera concluded. “The industry is changing and the outlet of how we can get rid of recyclables is challenging.
“We still have a great program,” he added. “It really just comes down to education.”
