City officials heard the first presentation last week linked to a Park Master Plan for its Community Park on SOM Center Road.
City Council’s Safety and Public Properties committee hosted representatives from Brandstetter Carroll Inc., the Cleveland architectural and engineering firm developing a Park Master Plan for the city. They are being paid $83,430 for their work, and the city approved their proposal late last year.
Team members Patrick Hoagland and Nancy Nozik explained for the committee that the master plan will be developed in phases, beginning with an evaluation phase in which a steering committee will be identified. Future phases include engagement of the community, envisioning the final result and planning.
The process should take about nine months to complete.
“It’s a phased process, but we do a lot of listening to the community throughout the process,” Mr. Hoagland said.
“We are ready to hit the ground running,” Recreation Director Rich Parker said.
The plan will serve as a guiding document for future park system infrastructure improvements, and would include both an evaluation of the existing arrangement of space as currently programmed as well as possible upgrades to optimize the park for various uses and needs of the community.
“The key is to develop a park that will serve generations to come,” Mr. Parker said.
“This is long overdue,” Councilman William I. Russo added.
“I can’t stress how important I feel this is,” Mr. Russo continued. “This city facility is probably one of the most heavily used by the residents, and it is what non-residents see when they come to Solon.”
The park, which has been used by generations for decades, includes baseball fields and a playground, as well as tennis courts, among other amenities. It is home to such events as the July 4 fireworks display, Home Days, a fall festival and more.
There has also been discussions of the park being home to an amphitheater and community garden in the future.
“What we are going to do with this project perfectly fits in with your vision — having a thriving park and working with the community to come up with a plan,’ Mr. Hoagland said.
He explained of the evaluation that Brandstetter will visit the parks and look at a list of the programs and attendance as well as analyze the facilities.
“We will be getting our arms around the parks and recreation services you offer,” he said, noting that parks and recreation is one of the most positive services a community can provide.
“The most fun part is the engagement phase,” Mr. Hoagland continued. “We are going to listen to your community members in a variety of different ways to get their input.” That includes such stakeholders as sports groups and senior citizens, among others.
“We are going to get in-depth information on what they would like to see in the future,” he said.
A vision over the next decade will also be developed, Mr. Hoagland continued.
“We will build upon the vision you already have,” he said, “and your strategic plan.”
But new visions and goals, as well as objectives for the parks and recreation, will be created.
“Once we have that vision, we come up with a plan,” Mr. Hoagland said. “There’s a process here.
“We want to listen to the community first.’
The overall plan doesn’t just look at facilities, but also the staff and funding needed to operate it, Mr. Hoagland noted.
“I can’t urge this process to get started fast enough,” Mr. Russo said. “I was disappointed it’s taken this long.” He said the parking lot has needed to be done for years, as well as the playground area and the trail, which are in “complete disrepair.”
“I’m excited we got to this point, and I will be one of your biggest cheerleaders making sure this process gets done and gets done well,” Mr. Russo said.
“Our facilities have served us well over the decades, but they are weathered and warn, and we are well overdue for an upgrade,” he added. “This will take community input and put us on the right track.
“Not everyone will get what they want,” Mr. Russo concluded, “but it will serve the purpose for the majority of the residents of Solon, and be something we should all be proud to have.”
