With all seven seats up for re-election this fall, Chagrin Falls Village Council is weighing in how voters will decide their terms in office.

Law Director Dale Markowitz explained to Village Council at the last meeting that, in light of the charter amendment passed in November, 2021, to allow for staggered terms and changing terms in office from two to four years, the amendment did not determine the process of how voters would decide that.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription