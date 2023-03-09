With all seven seats up for re-election this fall, Chagrin Falls Village Council is weighing in how voters will decide their terms in office.
Law Director Dale Markowitz explained to Village Council at the last meeting that, in light of the charter amendment passed in November, 2021, to allow for staggered terms and changing terms in office from two to four years, the amendment did not determine the process of how voters would decide that.
The purpose of the charter amendment is to prevent all seven Council members from being elected to four-year terms in the same year.
This year, four members will be elected to two-year terms and three to four-year terms. After this year, Council terms will be four years going forward. The mayor’s seat is also a four-year term.
“There is no perfect way to do this,” Councilman Mike Corkran said at a recent meeting, since the charter defines only the end result.
“We have to define the ‘how,’” he said.
The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections has made a determination that candidates take out a particular petition for the number of years they would like to serve: two years or four years.
Since that determination, council has had discussions that it may make sense, and be less confusing for the voters, to provide that whoever gets the most votes would serve the four-year terms. That option would be done to ensure enough people ran in general.
“Whatever we do, it has to be so the voters know what they are voting for,” Mr. Markowitz said.
Mr. Markowitz said the village is awaiting weigh-in from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office sometime this month with the Board of Elections expected to make its final determination in April.
Petitions for Chagrin Falls Village Council need to be filed by early August for the Nov. 7 general election.
Councilwoman Angie DeBernardo said legislators need to determine how the election will be presented, and whether candidates may check a box for two or four years, or if they devise a system where voters cast votes for all seven.
Councilwoman Nancy Rogoff said it is possible that with the current method, there won’t be enough people running. She said that when candidates take out petitions, they should decide accordingly how long they want to serve.
Councilman Andrew Rockey and Councilwoman Erinn Grube also suggested that candidates pick a length of term when they pull petitions.
“It will be the year of discomfort,” Ms. Grube said.
Councilman Brian Drum said his one reservation is whether someone will wait until the last minute to pull a petition to “gauge the field.”
“Council would like to have some input on this, and I’m okay with it,” Mr. Markowitz said, “but I understand the Board (of Elections) wanting to make sure we follow all the laws, and there’s a process we have to go through.”
“If the Board agrees, we will adopt an ordinance, and if they don’t agree, we will have to live with it,” he added, “with council candidates taking out petitions for a two- or four-year term.”
