The Solon Comets’ wrestling team has officially clinched the Greater Cleveland Conference title.
Solon’s goal was to win outright ownership of the GCC title. Instead, the Comets will be sharing the conference banner this year with Mentor and Medina after losing a dual meet against the Cardinals 33-31 on senior night last Thursday evening at Solon High School.
“Sometimes adversity is good for a team,” said Coach Audie Atienza. “It’s good for coaches and people in general. If you don’t go through adversity then you don’t really learn as much as you could. What we need to do from this is learn from it and grow.”
Entering the final three matches, Solon held a 31-18 advantage over its conference foe.
Solon’s final three wrestlers needed to avoid getting pinned and it would secure its first GCC wrestling title since joining the conference.
The Comets had defeated Mentor just once in the seven years since Atienza has been head coach.
Cardinals’ 190-pound senior Jake Smeltzer trimmed Solon’s lead to 31-24 when he pinned sophomore Aiden Carlisle at the 00:17 mark of the first period.
Mentor’s comeback continued when senior Aiden Ritaco overpowered Comets’ junior Donovan Jackson by a 6-0 decision in the 215-pound bout cutting Solon’s lead to 31-27.
The Cardinals capped off their rally when 285-pound senior Gunnar Lacher pinned sophomore Tyler Brown at the 1:32 mark of the second period to secure the victory.
“We have guys that we want in there,” said Atienza. “Sometimes when you have young guys wrestling upper weights, they’re wrestling men. There’s a lot of kids that have experience on their side so our inexperience really hurts us.”
The Comets finished GCC matches going 4-1 in dual meets. For the first time in the history of the GCC, the conference title would be determined strictly by dual meet records.
In the past, it was both the dual meets and individual performance at the GCC meet that decided the conference kings.
Senior Nick Molchak admitted it was a bit of an adjustment.
“It’s a lot different,” he said. “It puts a lot more pressure on team effort given you have to fight for those extra points because you can’t get pinned. It involves everyone coming together as a collaborative effort.
Solon aimed to take the momentum early through its first five matches since the strength of its lineup is in the lightweight and middleweight classes.
The Cardinals went ahead 6-0 when Solon’s 106-pounder freshman Adom Sharpley was pinned at the 1:13 mark of the second period by freshman Becan Hahn.
Senior Kevin Grunzweig got off to a strong start by taking a 3-0 lead on Cardinals’ junior Jack Deboe. The Comets’ 113-pound senior appeared to have Deboe pinned near the end of the first period but it was not called.
He kept his focus and won his bout by a 6-2 decision cutting the Cardinals’ lead to 6-3.
“You just have to finish the match no matter what,” Grunzweig noted. “That match is always in your hands no matter what regardless of the referee. As long as you’re scoring that’s all that matters.”
Senior 120-pounder Nick Molchak jumpstarted a string of Comets’ victories when he pinned Deigo Stropko at the 1:01 mark of the third period jumping Solon ahead 9-6.
Having just collected his 100th career victory at the Maumee Bay Classic on Jan. 15, the Comets’ senior is capping off his final year with a bang.
“It means that he’s really good to win 100 matches in four years,” Atiena noted. “It also means that he’s stayed relatively healthy which is hard to and he’s stayed consistent. Those things have been really key for his career and he earned every one of those wins.”
Mentor evened the score at 9-9 when senior Nick Blackburn defeated junior Malakhi Sharpely 7-3 in the 126-pound bout.
Senior Nick Gerome pushed the Comets back in front 12-9 when he defeated Cardinals’ senior Antonio Shelley by a 3-2 decision.
Senior 138-pounder Ricky Berns widened the lead to 18-9 by pinning Mentor junior Cameron Crosley.
Solon senior Chrstian Gau was defeated by a 10-8 decision to Cardinals’ senior Joey Fumich in the 144-pound match.
Junior Michael Frenk and freshman Frank Aquila picked up consecutive victories widening the Comets’ lead to 28-12.
Cardinals’ senior 165-pounder Brixton Bright pinned junior Christian Schroeder with 0:40 remaining in the first period cutting Solon’s lead to 28-18.
Junior Anthony Onyiorah put the Comets on the cusp of winning the GCC title outright when he beat Mentor senior Ben McWilliams 11-5 in the 175-pound bout.
Once it was time for the heavyweights, the advantage was in Mentor’s favor.
The Comets capped off their regular seaosn by beating North Royalton in a dual meet on Feb. 12.
Solon will now prepare for Division I sectionals at Kenston High School.
