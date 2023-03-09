On Saturday night, March 4, 365 guests turned out at the Emerald Ball at Landerhaven to honor Mary Beth O’Neill for her service to the county. Since 2001, Leadership Geauga has annually honored community leaders whose service has significantly enhanced quality of life in the county.
In attendance were elected officials, past Emerald Leaders and six of Ms. O’Neill’s nine siblings, as well as three siblings of her husband, Jim. The couple has lived in Munson for 31 years.
In addition to leadership recognition and networking, the event featured silent and live auctions, philanthropic games, music by area band Pieces of Eight and more. A portion of the proceeds for the “Call to the Heart” of the live auction went directly to Ravenwood Health to provide mental health and drug addiction treatment for county residents.
Ms. O’Neill worked in retail management for 25 years and received her real estate license in 2001. Her service to the county includes serving nine years as a trustee with the Geauga Park District Foundation.
She now volunteers with the Foundation for Geauga Parks, where she is the secretary, chair of the advancement committee and chair of the annual Twilight Soiree. She volunteers with Leadership Geauga on the advancement committee and supports the Emerald Ball.
She also has served on the Ravenwood Mental Health Board since 2013, and she and her husband support the 4-H livestock auction each year.
Ms. O’Neill, who was born and raised in Buffalo, New York, told why Ravenwood Health’s cause is important to her. She said her parents’ world was turned upside down when her sister was diagnosed with a mental illness.
Ms. O’Neill’s parents became involved with their local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, sending out newsletters, putting on events and more. Her mother, who is now 92, became president, she said.
“I guess that’s where I got my genes from, putting on events,” Ms. O’Neill said.
She said her mother would spend hours on the phone talking with those who faced the same challenges or simply needed to talk.
Upon Ms. O’Neill’s 2008 graduation from Leadership Geauga’s signature program, Ravenwood Health CEO Vicki Clark and a signature program classmate, Ravenwood Mental Health Board President Ken Watson, asked her to join the Ravenwood Mental Health Board.
“I thought, wow, this is my opportunity to give back in some small way to an organization that treats the same kinds of problems that my sister dealt with,” Ms. O’Neill said. “Today she is doing very well, and that is due in no small part to all the doctors, therapists and family support, which, as Vicki can tell you, is all part of the package when you’re treating either a mental illness or an addiction.”
Ms. O’Neill said that Northeast Ohio is fortunate to have an agency such as Ravenwood, with 200 employees who are there to help people.
She also highlighted Geauga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Carolyn Paschke – who was in attendance – for working with Ravenwood and other agencies for the New Leaf Program, a drug court created to help those struggling with addiction to move forward in their lives.
“Carolyn told me, it takes a village, and that’s so true,” Ms. O’Neill said. “We have an amazing village here in Geauga County and we have many people in this room to thank for it.”
Ms. Clark said that Ms. O’Neill is a “doer.”
She also said that proceeds will directly benefit “especially children and youth, some who are recovering from addiction and some who have mental health issues.”
“We’re very excited about that,” Ms. Clark said. “Funding is always needed to help in those areas. Geauga County has always been wonderful to support addiction and mental health services, through their tax levies, and just generally being involved, so this is just one more step for that.”
Ms. O’Neill was also presented with resolutions honoring her by Geauga County Commissioners, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the Ohio General Assembly, including state Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur (R-99) and state Rep. Steve Demetriou (R-35).
