The Emerald Ball is hosted each year by Leadership Geauga, whose Executive Director Meredith Ashkettle (left) and Leadership Geauga Marketing/Program Coordinator Amy Murfello were in attendance March 4 at Landerhaven. The event attracted over 350 guests for dinner, live and silent auctions, and music and dancing by Pieces of Eight. The 2023 event honored long-time volunteer and nine-year Geauga Park District Foundation trustee Mary Beth O’Neill.

On Saturday night, March 4, 365 guests turned out at the Emerald Ball at Landerhaven to honor Mary Beth O’Neill for her service to the county. Since 2001, Leadership Geauga has annually honored community leaders whose service has significantly enhanced quality of life in the county.

In attendance were elected officials, past Emerald Leaders and six of Ms. O’Neill’s nine siblings, as well as three siblings of her husband, Jim. The couple has lived in Munson for 31 years.

