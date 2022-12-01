Auburn Township Fiscal Officer Fred May was booked into the Geauga County Safety Center Tuesday morning for a probation violation, which stems from a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence, according to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office.

Mr. May was brought to the jail directly from court. He could not bond out as of Tuesday, because his court date had not been set.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription