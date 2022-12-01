Auburn Township Fiscal Officer Fred May was booked into the Geauga County Safety Center Tuesday morning for a probation violation, which stems from a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence, according to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office.
Mr. May was brought to the jail directly from court. He could not bond out as of Tuesday, because his court date had not been set.
Auburn Township Trustee Gene McCune declined to comment about the situation.
As Auburn’s fiscal officer, a position he has held since 2013, Mr. May oversees all township financial transactions and advises the trustees and constituents on the financial health of the township, according to his public LinkedIn profile. He is responsible for keeping an accurate record of trustees’ meetings, accounts and transactions and is the township’s record retention officer. He is also an
