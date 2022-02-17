To align with union contracts, Solon approved wage increases for its employees not covered under a collective bargaining agreement.
This covers about 140 full-time employees and about 100 part-time employees.
“We wanted to make sure everyone got the same raise,” Mayor Edward H. Kraus
said.
City Council approved collective bargaining agreements that set a pattern of wage increases of up to 2.25 percent in 2022, with the non-union staff originally only receiving 2 percent.
City Council approved an amendment at their last meeting revising that increase to match the approved 2022 labor
agreements.
In those three-year agreements, union workers bargained for another 2.25 percent raise in 2023 and 2.5 percent in 2024.
“We will be consistent with that,” for non-bargaining staff, Mayor Kraus said.
The original wage increases of up to 2 percent for non-bargaining staff had an impact of $402,250 on the 2022 General Fund budget. Adding the the 0.25 percent will increase the impact by approximately $50,000.
The city has a general fund operating budget of $41.4 million for 2022.
In 2021, both union and non-union employees were given a raise of 2.5 percent. In 2020, they received a 2.25 percent increase. In that same year, the city experienced a $3 million loss in revenue due to the pandemic.
Wage increases are dependent on each employee receiving a complete annual performance evaluation from their respective manager, Finance Director Matthew Rubino said.
There are also no changes in 2022 to the pay scales, Mr. Rubino added.
The ordinance approved for this year also authorizes an appropriation of up to $15,000 for the Mayor to make one-time merit based payments to full-time employees provided that the payments do not exceed $1,500 per employee. Eligibility for one-time merit payments will be determined by a review panel consisting of the Mayor, Director of Finance, Director of Human Resources, a member of City Council, and a department head other than that of the employee.
