ORANGE — Staci Adelman Vincent announced her candidacy for a seat on Village Council. Ms. Vincent said that her experience in broadcast journalism and serving the Orange City School District allows her to connect easily with a diverse group of people.
Ms. Vincent, 53, is a 19-year resident of Orange and spent 14 years as a broadcast journalist. Currently, she is the communications assistant for the Orange school district.
“My background as a journalist taught me to be inquisitive,” she said. “I question decisions, do my research, hold elected people accountable and work cohesively with others.”
After graduating from Northwestern University, Ms. Vincent worked in a variety of roles in Washington, D.C., including as a correspondent, an executive news producer and a news director for Medill News Service, Newslink, Hearst Broadcasting and Tribune Broadcasting. She moved back to Cleveland and won an Emmy during her time at WKYC then left the field to raise her children.
Ms. Vincent spent nine years freelancing as a journalist, coach, substitute teacher and communications specialist before joining the Orange district. Working in the school district allowed Ms. Vincent to combine her love of history, politics and education, she said.
If elected, Ms. Vincent said that she would represent the residents’ ideas and bring their comments to council meetings.
“Our village is full of knowledgeable and interesting people who want someone to listen to them,” she said. “They shouldn’t have to serve to be heard. It would be my privilege to be their voice.”
Ms. Vincent said that she has already heard some ideas from residents, including the ability for residents to tap into the sanitary sewer lines without massive personal expenses. She also said that she would ensure that the needs of property owners on side streets are not overlooked when there may be a focus on residents of developments and their needs. In addition, she said that there is an important balance between maintaining green space in the village but continuing to grow and develop.
Ms. Vincent suggested the concept of a cross-community council that would include a council representative from every municipality that used to comprise Orange Township, namely Hunting Valley, Moreland Hills, Orange, Pepper Pike and Woodmere. She said that this group could meet monthly to discuss shared goals and concerns to work in a comprehensive manner to improve their communities.
She emphasized the importance of her ties to the Orange school district. As a Pepper Pike native and an employee of the school district for many years, Ms. Vincent said that she is a recognizable face at local events and her strong relationship to the district is second to none.
“I’m the neighbor you know and the voice you can trust,” she said.
Ms. Vincent filed her petition at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on July 15, which needed at least 25 signatures from registered voters in the village.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.