Injured deer
At 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, Gates Mills officers responded to the 600 block of Chagrin River for an injured deer that was struck by a vehicle in the roadway. An officer dispatched the deer because of its injuries.
Accidental alarm
At 8:48 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, Gates Mills officers responded to St. Francis School for a panic alarm activation. The officers confirmed it was an accidental activation. Checked ok.
Stolen packages
On Wednesday, Feb. 9, Gates Mills officers received a report that five Amazon packages were found open and in a ditch on Sugarbush Lane. Most of the contents were removed and some miscellaneous items were still in a few of the packages. Each of the packages had the address and tracking labels peeled off to avoid any identification. Investigation pending.
Warrant paid
At 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, Aubree Hall, age 19, of Walton Hills was stopped by Cuyahoga Falls Police who notified us that she had a warrant with our department. Hall was transferred to a GMPD officer and she was returned to our station where she paid her fine for a speeding violation.
Missing jewelry
On Friday,Feb. 11, a Dorchester resident filed a theft report with the Chagrin Police Department of missing jewelry from her home. There were no signs of forced entry.
Road closed
On Feb. 13 around 6:30 p.m., the roadway by Chagrin River and Solon roads in Bentleyville was closed off due to a trailer that was stuck in the snow that was later removed by a tow truck. There was no damage.
Hit-skip
On Feb. 7, Orange police responded to Orange Place Drive for a hit-skip accident involving two vehicles. One of the vehicles left the scene and pulled into the Red Lobster parking lot. Officers spoke with Amanda Currence, 41, of Cleveland, who appeared to be confused and disoriented, reports say. When asked by an officer if she was involved in an accident that day and hit a car, she said, “Kinda sort of.” A check indicated her driver’s license was suspended for license forfeiture and she had active warrants with Woodmere, Willoughby Hills, and Strongsville police. Enough clues were observed to determine Ms. Currence was unfit to operate a motor vehicle. As a result, she was placed under arrest for operating a vehicle while impaired, handcuffed, and detained. A folded white paper containing an unknown, suspected drug and a folded white paper containing a blue substance on it were found on her person. She was issued traffic citations for left of center, stopping after an accident upon streets, driving under suspension, and operating a vehicle while impaired.
Theft
On Feb. 10, Orange police responded to Lander Road for a theft report. Upon arrival, they spoke with the complainants, who said their Apple AirPods were stolen from their house the previous day and they believed it was someone from their house cleaning service company. After realizing the AirPods were missing, the complainants pinged the AirPods using the Find My Devices app and it produced an address that was later confirmed as the residence of one of the cleaners. Police contacted the owner of the cleaning service company and she stated there had been similar situations in the past and the employees had resigned from their positions that morning because they were tired of being accused of taking things. Police unsuccessfully attempted to contact the former employees.
Drugs
On Feb. 11, Orange police observed a vehicle with expired plates traveling north on Orange Place Drive and conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of Whole Foods.
The driver, Allen Wright, 21, of South Euclid had a suspended driver’s license along with an active warrant with Bratenahl police. While doing an inventory search of the vehicle, an orange plastic container with a burnt blunt and a glass vial, a suspected marijuana grinder, canister, inhaler, a pack of Backwoods cigars, and two lighters were found. Mr. Wright was issued traffic tickets for license forfeiture and expired plates and a misdemeanor citation for marijuana drug paraphernalia. While searching the passenger, Devante Haynes, 28, of Warrensville Heights, a bag of marijuana was recovered. He had a warrant with Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office and was transported to County Jail without incident.
