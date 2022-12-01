Three city-owned work trucks were stripped of their catalytic converters by brazen thieves between Nov. 9 and Nov. 14, according to the Solon Police Department. The trucks, which were parked in back of Solon City Hall, in what was thought to be an unknown parking area, were started by city staff on Monday morning Nov. 14 only to find they no longer had the catalytic converters intact. The vandalism of the public works department vehicles was immediately reported to Solon police.

The catalytic converter is an important part of a vehicle that neutralizes harmful pollutants and emissions from the engine’s exhaust. It does this by utilizing precious metals, platinum, rhodium, and palladium, to produce a chemical reaction that minimizes the exhaust’s harmful effects.

