Three city-owned work trucks were stripped of their catalytic converters by brazen thieves between Nov. 9 and Nov. 14, according to the Solon Police Department. The trucks, which were parked in back of Solon City Hall, in what was thought to be an unknown parking area, were started by city staff on Monday morning Nov. 14 only to find they no longer had the catalytic converters intact. The vandalism of the public works department vehicles was immediately reported to Solon police.
The catalytic converter is an important part of a vehicle that neutralizes harmful pollutants and emissions from the engine’s exhaust. It does this by utilizing precious metals, platinum, rhodium, and palladium, to produce a chemical reaction that minimizes the exhaust’s harmful effects.
The thieves want the precious metals because they can sell them quickly for between $200 and $1,500, depending on the vehicle, to metal recyclers. The value of these metals has skyrocketed in recent years, making them a valuable commodity to both the thief and recycler.
According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), catalytic converter theft has increased by a “staggering 1,215% since 2019.” The NICB said the 1985-2021 Ford F-Series pickup truck is the most likely vehicle to have its catalytic converter stolen.
The city vehicles that had their catalytic converters, or “cats,” as they are called by thieves, stolen were pick-up trucks.
“Thieves like to steal from trucks because they are easier to get underneath, to get to the catalytic converters,” said Lt. William Vajdich, public information officer for the police department.
He explained that thieves use a portable battery-operated saw to cut through the car’s pipe to reach the catalytic converters.
“Some of the thieves can do it in as little as five minutes. And with the three trucks parked right together, that made it even easier.”
Lt. Vajdich said he could not comment on whether or not the city had any kind of surveillance equipment at city hall. But he did say those vehicles are certainly not the first vehicles to have their catalytic converters stolen in Solon.
“This is a crime that we see in Solon and everywhere else. Stealing catalytic converters makes quick money for thieves. The thieves are more active in the summer and fall, but then the thefts taper off a little in the winter months,” he said.
He added that it is easy to know when a catalytic converter has been stolen from a car.
“As soon as you start up the car, you will hear it. Removing them makes the engine real loud,” he said.
Many states are considering laws to increase the penalty for catalytic converter theft and for the recycling of materials from stolen cars. However, for now, vehicle owners can etch their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the catalytic converter itself, purchase clamps or shields to install around the converter or purchase a catalytic converter alarm.
Parking in a well-lit area may also help deter thieves, said Lt. Vajdich, as the thieves may look for a car to vandalize in a darker area. But the easiest thing to do, he said, is to park your vehicle in a closed and locked garage. And to report a theft immediately to the police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.