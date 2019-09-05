South Russell voters will be choosing between two candidates for their mayor on the Nov. 5 general election ballot. Mayor Bill Koons is completing his first four-year term as mayor and is running again. Councilman Mike Carroll was elected to council in 2014 and has filed to run for the mayoral position.
William Koons
Mayor Koons, 70, served 10 years on Village Council before running for mayor in 2016 after Mayor Matt Brett retired.
He has been active in many village projects that have improved the lives of residents, he said. “I want to keep it going. I have been involved as a public servant my whole life.” During his term as mayor the village had three budgets in the black.
He said one of the most important actions he participated in on council was the village’s purchase of the Muggleton property. The former farm property of 103 acres was purchased in 2006 for $3.2 million. “We received a grant from Ohio Department of Natural Resources and a loan from the Western Reserve Land Conservancy,” Mayor Koons said.
It became the community park. “We built a $50,000 pavilion,” he said. As a member of the Jaycees he said he was able to convince them to give a very generous gift toward the pavilion of $25,000 in 2014.
In other work in the village, a bike path was built on Bell Road, between Chagrin Falls and Chillicothe Road (Route 306), with the help of a loan and grants from Ohio Department of Transportation.
He is working with Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency to secure funds to widen Bell Road from Chillicothe Road to the Newbury Township line to continue the bike path. “I want to make it safer for walkers and bikers.
“As mayor, I am proud of the playground built at the community park. A private donation and grant helped pay for the playground. The village taxpayers spent about $12,000 for preparing the land for equipment.
“We are addressing storm water issues in the village,” Mayor Koons said. The village was able to obtain more than $600,000 for storm water issues in two different grants from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. An Ohio Public Works grant was obtained to build the Lake Louise bridge in that community last year.
Residents passed a 1.5-mill, five-year road levy in 2017 that expires at the end of 2022, Mr. Koons noted.
He is proud of the 21 Girl Scout and Boy Scout projects in the village that have improved the community, he said.
He also noted that he took a leadership class at Cleveland State University in 2015. One of his goals has been to establish a positive image of South Russell. “People are proud to live in the village.”
He is again attending a class at Cleveland State University which provides leadership training for government officials.
Mayor Koons said he wants to lead a five-year strategic plan to control village spending and to make improvements needed in village infrastructure. “We will start in February. That is my assignment for this class.
“My vision for the next four years is for an administration that residents will be proud of. Good government can only occur when civility and respect are present,” he said. “The mayor’s responsibility is to bring different viewpoints to council so they can discuss different sides and then make a decision.”
Mayor Koons was selected to serve on the board of directors of the Northeast Ohio Public Energy and represents all of Geauga County.
His goals are also to maintain the village standards for architecture and zoning and for long-range planning, he said.
Mayor Koons graduated from Bowling Green State University and earned his master’s and doctorate degrees from Kent State University. He served 39 years in public education, starting with the Orange City Schools. For his last year before retiring he was superintendent of Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District.
He is past president of the Chagrin Valley Jaycees and the Chagrin Valley Rotary. He and his wife Nancy, a retired educator, have lived in the Chagrin Valley since 1977 and moved to South Russell in 1990. They are longtime members of St. Joan of Arc Church, and he noted he is a proud donor of 9 gallons of blood to the Red Cross. Their daughter Betsy Ploenzke is a preschool teacher in the Orange district.
Mike Carroll
Mr. Carroll, 49, was elected to council in 2014. He has served on the village safety and emergency planning committees as well as human resources and public utilities.
“I’m looking forward to continuing to serve the residents,” Mr. Carroll said, noting his goals in the community include continuing to address the storm water issues around the village. “It’s one of the big issues we have and we have to take a global approach and not focus on merely a few solutions,” he said.
“We have to continue to address the roads. We got behind years ago and we’re trying to catch up,” Mr. Carroll said. A road levy passed in 2017 and they didn’t want to cut it by directing it to the storm-water issues, he said.
“We asked residents for a road levy and it passed, and we want to continue to fund road programs in the village,” Mr. Carroll said.
There are some pressing road projects, including Sheerbrook Drive, Kensington Circle and Bell Road east. They will be very costly, he said. Those matters will be addressed in the near future.
Another one of his goals is to work with the village parks committee and add further community involvement to look at the South Russell Park and what residents envision and a master plan for that park. The recent playground has been a popular addition, he noted.
Past considerations have been for ball fields and they talked of a recreation center, a dog park as well as a veterans memorial and a bocce ball court, Mr. Carroll said.
As mayor, he said, he would be “involved with the residents, working with the village park committee and looking at what the community would like to see in the next five to 10 years,” Mr. Carroll said. Discussions would also include the Chagrin Falls schools’ needs.
“At the same time, it is about being fiscally responsible with the village’s funds,” he said.
His goal is to reach out for community input. “And being transparent is very important as, is listening to residents and their concerns, he said. He would put a priority on “being inclusive of all council in the decision-making process.”
In the community, he was a former Chagrin Falls assistant Scout Master for Troop 150. He is a former member of the Chagrin Falls Dad’s Club, a member of the Chagrin Valley Jaycees and a board member of the Aluminum Cans for Burned Children. They raise money to help children seeking recovery from burns.
Mr. Carroll is a paramedic and firefighter and is certified in fire instruction and fire inspection along with numerous other certifications. He is a graduate of the Ohio Fire Chiefs Ohio Fire Executive program.
A member of the fire service for 25 years, he has been the fire chief of the city of Lyndhurst for the past eight years. Mr. Carroll is chairman of the Cuyahoga County Emergency Services advisory board and is a member of the Ohio Fire Chiefs Association and Cuyahoga Fire Chiefs Association, serving on various committees.
Mr. Carroll grew up in Russell Township and has lived in the village for the last 25 years. He and his wife Jill, a physical therapist and graduate of Chagrin Falls High School, have a daughter and twin boys. The family has been involved with the Chagrin Falls Music Lovers group to raise money for Chagrin Falls High School programs.
Mr. Carroll holds an associate degree from Lakeland College and a Bachelor of Arts degree in public safety management from Cleveland State University as well as a master’s degree in public administration with certification in city and urban management.
Mr. Carroll joined the Russell Fire Department when he was 15 years old as a cadet. “I’ve always served the public and will continue that service, bringing broad experience gained through my career and time on South Russell Village Council. I am able to work with residents and other elected officials, and I am always looking for opportunities to work and collaborate with neighboring communities,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.