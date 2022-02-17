Lou DeVincentis 219-831-8600 ext 6626
Clean Sweep
It was a clean sweep at the virtual Mock Trial District Competition hosted by the Ohio Center for Law-Related Education as Orange High School students took home all 16 individual awards. Not only did OHS Mock Trial advance its four District teams to the Regional Competition winning all 20 judges’ ballots, but all eight attorney awards and all eight witness awards available in the eight trials in which they competed were garnered by OHS students for a perfect record.
Kiwanis Student of the Month
Orange High School senior Allie Ahn has been named the Kiwanis “Senior of the Month” for February 2022. A four-year member of the Student Government Association and Class of 2022 Representative, Allie has served as President of SGA for the past two years and Vice President her sophomore year. The high-achieving student who took nine AP classes during her four years of high school has received the Highest Honors Award throughout her OHS tenure and was presented with the Brandeis Book Award for her commitment to civic engagement and community service. The four year OHS Marching Lion Band and Wind Ensemble member, she also serves as Vice President of the award-winning OHS Mock Trial Team and Secretary of the Book Buddies mentoring program. As an American Red Cross Donor Ambassador, Ahn spent two weeks of training and two years of service at the Warzel Red Cross Blood Donation Center where she continues to volunteer to create a clean and safe environment for people to donate blood. In her spare time, she is an office manager at United Dental Care where she has worked for the past two years. Ahn plans to attend Vanderbilt University in the fall where she will major in neuroscience. Every school year, the Kiwanis Club of Lander Circle recognizes six seniors for their leadership, integrity, and academic achievements.
