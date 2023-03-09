When Chagrin Falls eighth-grader Dominic Corletzi traveled to rural El Salvador late last year, his eyes were opened to the needs of others.
During this season of Lent, Dominic, a student at St. Joan of Arc School, is encouraging his classmates to see the same.
He appealed to them recently during an assembly to collect shorts and T-shirts for the children in El Salvador, recalling his experience there through St. Dominic Church, as well as what happened after he gifted someone two of his Adidas soccer jerseys.
“He ran out of the room and immediately put it on,” Dominic, 14, recalled. “He was very happy.”
Dominic decided to expand on that experience, this time with his entire school taking part.
“I told them the story of going down there and what we can do here,” Dominic said.
His classmates are quickly and enthusiastically following his example, filling so far two large garbage bags of clothing, including many colorful athletic brands that kids here enjoy.
Collections continue through May.
“Our students were riveted when he spoke about the children he met in El Salvador,” St. Joan of Arc Principal Stacie Webster said. “Dominic really helped them realize that these children were not unlike themselves, and that motivated the students to want to help.”
“Dominic has inspired many students to go through their closets and find shorts and T-shirts for the children in El Salvador,” she added.
Dominic said he specifically wants clothing that is in good condition or gently used.
“They also like a bunch of logos,” Dominic said of the kids there. “It’s like a reward.”
Dominic traveled to El Salvador with his father, Ed, as part of a church group led by St. Dominic’s pastor the Rev. Tom Fanta.
In what was termed a “relational visit,” the father and son spent time visiting many homes and working with an interpreter to be able to communicate.
Before embarking on the mission trip, Dominic said he didn’t know too much about El Salvador.
“I didn’t realize what it exactly would look like,” Dominic said, describing it as very mountainous with houses scattered all over.
He said those houses were extremely small.
“What these people really lived on was provided by their families,” Dominic said. “What they had didn’t matter to them.”
“They relied fully on God and the parish too, and not on material possessions,” he said.
Dominic said of the clothing he is collecting that it feels good to give away things to people from all over the world, many of them possessions considered so simple here.
That speaks to the meaning of Lent, he said.
“Lent is a period where you give something that really pulls you away from God,” he said.
Dominic, who plays goalie for the Cleveland Force Soccer Club, is also going through his closet to add to the donation bags.
He looks forward to visiting El Salvador again, he said, and will plan a trip during high school. Dominic will be attending St. Ignatius High School in the fall.
“It really changed my mindset and opened my eyes,” Dominic said.
His classmates congratulated him and thought the trip sounded so cool, he added.
“The SJA community is proud of Dominic’s leadership,” Ms. Webster said.
