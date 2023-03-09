Dominic_0002_web.tif

St. Joan of Arc eighth-grader Dominic Corletzi has sparked the spirt of giving at his school during the Lenten season, encouraging his classmates to donate T-shirts and shorts for the children of El Salvador. Collections run through May, with colorful clothing featuring many sports teams and popular brands.

 Photo by Michael Steinberg

When Chagrin Falls eighth-grader Dominic Corletzi traveled to rural El Salvador late last year, his eyes were opened to the needs of others.

During this season of Lent, Dominic, a student at St. Joan of Arc School, is encouraging his classmates to see the same.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription