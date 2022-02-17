A Chagrin Falls area eatery has made Yelp’s annual list of Top 100 Restaurants in the United States.
The Sleepy Rooster, located on Chillicothe Road in South Russell Township, was the top-ranked Ohio restaurant on the annual list curated by Yelp, a popular online directory featuring restaurants, bars, and other businesses.
Three other Ohio restaurants made the list including Refectory in Columbus, Alcove Restaurant in Mount Vernon, and Fireside Pizza in Cincinnati.
The ninth annual list of top restaurants was compiled using “submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors,” according to the website.
According to Yelp, “fine dining meets brunch at this unique restaurant, which focuses on breakfast specialties served into the afternoon.”
Locally owned and operated by natives Craig and Sarah Fitzgerald, the restaurant serves up “fresh and delicious dishes” in a “modern, comfortable atmosphere,” according to the restaurant’s website.
Craig, a graduate of the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu Institute of Culinary Arts in Pittsburg, PA, and Sarah, an Ohio State grad, met in 2007 after they both moved back to the area and were set up on a blind date by mutual friends.
The couple married six years later and have two daughters, Lachlyn and Shea.
Focusing on sourcing local ingredients when they can, the Fitzgerald serve up their own take on eggs Benedict, pancakes, frittatas, and hash – along with fun lunch items such as a fried-bologna sandwich with onions and mustard.
“Everything is made from scratch, including biscuits that would make your grandmother jealous,” according to Yelp.
According to Yelp user “Casey S.,” the restaurant serves up a life-changing plate of breakfast goodness. “This has only happened twice in my life: the [biscuts and gravy] made me cry.”
The restaurant is located at 5210 Chillicothe Road and is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.