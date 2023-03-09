CHAGRIN FALLS – Bruce Corson did not have to do much persuading when he suggested to his wife that they go on a goodwill mission to East Palestine.
Aware of the tremendous need in the small town following the derailment of a Norfolk-Southern freight train, Mr. Corson was curious.
“We asked ourselves what could we do that would be helpful, but not in the way?” he said.
Ann was all in.
“She said, ‘That sounds like fun!” he said.
So they set out from Chagrin Falls with cases of water.
“We decided it sounded like they needed that,” he said.
Though this was their first trip to the small Pennsylvania border town, they easily found the main street, where a state trooper was handing out water from a flatbed truck.
“We pulled over and donated our water,” Mr. Corson said.
Mission accomplished, the couple did not want to leave without seeing the devastation.
“We asked which way to that area, and I expected them to say, ‘Get out of here!’ but we drove on over to a hill overlooking it,” Mr. Corson said.
There, Mr. Corson – an amateur photographer – took out his drone.
“It’s something of a hobby,” he explained. “So I put it in the air, and it flew, and I got a brief video.”
Once home, Mr. Corson posted the drone pictures on his Facebook page, and was shocked a few days later to receive a call from someone at
ABC news had seen Mr. Corson’s drone footage and wanted permission to use it on the air.
“I said, ‘Sure,’” Mr. Corson said.
That might have been the end of it had friends of Mr. Corson’s not happened to catch the newscast when the footage, with his name attached, was aired.
“My name was really there,” Mr. Corson said. “You really had to look, but people were calling me from around the country.”
Although he missed the original newscast, Mr. Corson called it up and filmed it with his phone.
“I didn’t think about putting a copyright on that video. But it’s up there. That’s my claim to fame,” he said.
Mr. Corson is not without fame in his adopted home town, however.
The New Hampshire native and his wife came to Chagrin Falls in 1990, “holding our noses,” he joked, at the thought of moving to Ohio – of all places – for a job.
But they got involved, so much so that when a position at 3M took them to Minnesota a few years later, they stayed just 18 months.
They felt fortunate to be able to buy back their former home upon their return.
“It was pretty cool,” Mr. Corson said.
Nothing could convince them to leave now. After losing his job in 2008, Mr. Corson started his own company, Patient Computer Help for Grown-Ups.
“My background was in developing and marketing, overseas, but I began helping people with computers and someone said, ‘Why don’t you do this for a living?’ I didn’t think there was any business there,” Mr. Corson said.
Fourteen years later, his company won the Chagrin Valley Business of the Year. He has no plans to retire.
“Chagrin Falls is the kind of place where that kind of thing can happen,” he said. “We have adopted it as our home, and we love it.”
Though their day trip to East Palestine was strictly their own idea, Mr. Corson says that Rotary International has been a strong influence.
‘I had thought about helping before, because in Rotary, we do a lot to raise money for disasters, such as the earthquake in Haiti. And I don’t think anyone is going to say, ‘Thank God for Bruce Mr. Corson,’ but we try to stay involved,” he said.
Mr. Corson said he gave little thought to chemicals in the air and water in East Palestine.
“That didn’t bother me,” he said. “I’m 70, and I’ve a had a good life so far. We didn’t see any birds in the air, though. And I wouldn’t live there. They’ve told people not to play in the streams.”
The Corsons could not tell if other Good Samaritans were in East Palestine that day.
“We talked to just one other person, someone else with a drone, who worked for a European company,” he said.
The Corsons just wanted to help.
“The people need our support, and it sounded like they needed clean water. It’s just a drop in the bucket, but it’s what we did. It feels good,” he said.
