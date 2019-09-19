Doughnuts with Darrell
South Russell Village is inviting the community to a special event, “Doughnuts with Darrell,” to wish their farewells to village Street Commissioner Darrell Johnson. Visitors can stop in from 8 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 27 at the service garage for coffee and doughnuts. Mr. Johnson is retiring and his last day at the village is Sept. 30. He has worked in the service business for 45 years, first for the Village of Chagrin Falls and since 1994 for South Russell. He has also been a member of the Chagrin Falls Fire Department. He was born and raised in Chagrin Falls and is a 1970 graduate of Chagrin Falls.
