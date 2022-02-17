About 30 wine lovers sniffed, swirled and sipped their way through a Sunday afternoon recently, thanks to the efforts of the North Coast Wine Club of Solon.
Solon’s only licensed and bottled winery, NCWC has gone from making great wines to educating about them, Founder Tom Radu, a resident of South Russell, explained.
A lesson on blends presented earlier this month at their Bainbridge Road location was complete with camaraderie and fun.
“The Sangiovese gives acid and the Syrah gives tannin and body,” Dave Sabo, a 1975 Solon High School graduate, who operates the club with Mr. Radu, said while strolling through the group.
NCWC, which has amassed nearly 200 members since its inception in 2010, leases warehouse space in the city’s industrial district, where they have created a cozy spot, complete with white twinkle lights, open for Thursday happy hours and a variety of events and programs.
“We wanted to learn,” Solon resident Susie Snyder said of what drew she and fiancee Scott Denell to the lesson.
The couple drink wine at home but wanted to be more involved in the learning process, Ms. Snyder said.
“We like the dryer reds for sure,” she said of their preference.
The couple were enjoying the lessons describing how to break down the specific tastes and what went into a blend.
“We want to learn more about what we are drinking,” she said.
That is the goal of what Mr. Radu wants to impart on the club’s membership, he said. It’s not only making and drinking good wine, but the process involved.
“You will learn to make wine and all that comes with that,” Mr. Radu, 68, said.
Club members range in age and occupation, he continued.
“We have lawyers, chemical engineers, teachers, young and old,” Mr. Radu said. “It’s a community.
“That’s the best way to explain it.”
Club members make wine throughout the year, with grapes from Sonoma, Napa, Oregon, Washington State and other locations. These turn into their very own collection of Pinot Noir, Merlot, Old Vine Zinfandel, Viognier and the list goes on.
Throughout its existence, the wine grapes the club purchases from premium California wine growing areas are locally sourced through Collinwood Grape and Juice Co. in Cleveland. North Coast purchases the grapes in thousand pound boxes and bins, and then crushes them – with their own feet.
During the crushing process, grapes are de-stemmed, crushed and fermented. From there, the fermented crushed grapes are pressed and the aging begins. Racking involves siphoning off the lees, dead yeast, grape skins and seeds, before bottling, corking and labeling.
Members leave with one case or 10, whatever they choose.
“We have an interest in wine and wanted to learn more about it and make new friends,” Solon resident Peggy Jurewicz said. She and her husband Stan, who also took part in the lesson on blends, dispelled a myth that blends are typically less expensive wines, they noted.
Mr. Radu said more and more educational programs are on tap, and the club is always looking for new members.
“You come in as a stranger, but leave as part of the community,” he said.
“There is always something going on,” Mr. Radu continued of the club’s activities. Some nights, they will roast a leg of lamb, turning every part of the process into their very own little party. They have held blind tastings, made Limoncello at Christmastime, and, if there is enough interest, will take an excursion as a group to the wine country in California.
“This club is for anyone who enjoys wine and wants to participate in making good wine,” Mr. Radu said.
The club has won many awards in prestigious wine competitions, including the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, one of the largest competitions of North American Wines.
“This is like the Super Bowl,” Mr. Radu said holding up the plaque.
Their 2011 Viognier and 2013 Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon have also received honors, as well their 2013 Russian River Pinot Noir. Locally, the club has garnered more than a dozen ribbons from the Geauga County Fair, including “Best of Show.”
The club draws members from as far as Sandusky and Warren as well as throughout Greater Cleveland and the eastern suburbs.
“Nobody puts on airs here,” Mr. Radu said, overlooking the group tasting during their lesson. It’s all about having fun and drinking wine.
“This is our happy place,” he said.
