Council approved a motion to authorize an agreement with the city of Solon for the provision of jail space to house prisoners of the Orange Police Department.
Orange will pay Solon $28,800 to provide supervision, boarding, and other services for all prisoners.
The two-year agreement, effective March 1, will give the village a more reliable jail space. With the closure of the Bedford Jail, the village had been paying for jail space by the night and was not guaranteed a space. Solon had not been allowing Orange to house prisoners at its jail recently because of its contracts with other neighboring communities, University Heights, Shaker Heights, Bedford, Oakwood, and Twinsburg.
Solon Detention Facility is a full-service, 26-bed jail located at 33000 Solon Road. The contract with Solon covers a la carte items that normally cost more money, such as video arraignments and blood alcohol testing for prisoners.
“We need this jail,” Mayor Kathy Mulcahy said.
In 2021, the department had roughly 100 days with a prisoner in jail, Police Chief Chris Kostura said. Orange will pay an additional $6,000 if it has more than 200 prisoner days in a contact year, per the agreement. If Orange has less than 75 bookings in a contract year, it will be credited $6,000.
Prisoners do not stay in jail as long as they once did because courts have been moving quicker to get them out, Chief Kostura said.
Council appointed Brendan Volker as a part-time firefighter and paramedic.
“I’m very excited about this,” Mr. Volker said.
Orange Village Fire Department is a full-time fire and emergency medical service department that is staffed with part-time employees.
Council passed an ordinance to continue to authorize the use of electronic technology to permit remote meetings and electronic attendance at meetings. Due to COVID, council has been holding meetings via Zoom.
Council Members Brent Silver, Staci Vincent, and Jud Kline thanked the Service Department for their response to the snowstorm the previous week.
“They did a good job of keeping roads clear in Orange Village” after it snowed for 36 hours straight, Mr. Silver said.
The next Racial Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee meeting was rescheduled to Feb. 23. Council will meet next March 2.
