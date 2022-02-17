The Kenston Bombers’ hockey team will have to put aside their Baron Cup title hopes aside for another year.
The Bombers surrendered an early lead to Strongsville and never recovered resulting in a 5-2 loss against the Mustangs in the Baron Cup II semifinals last Friday evening at the John M. Coyne Recreation Center.
“It wasn’t from lack of trying that’s for sure,” said Coach Tom Moores. “We skated with them, we competed with them and had some opportunities I couldn’t believe did not go in that would have changed the game. I think it was just a matter of Friday night not being our night.”
The second-year coach noted that Strongsville was one of the deepest teams the Bombers faced all season. The Mustangs’ roster was comprised of multiple goal-scorers.
Kenston (19-9-1, 8-2-0) focused most of its attention on trying to slow down Mustangs’ seniors Brett Kappal and left defensemen Jack Grasha but it wasn’t just those two players the Bombers needed to be wary of.
Senior forward Dan Mutti put himself on Kenston’s radar when he scored the first two goals of the game, staking the Mustangs to a 2-0 lead in the first period.
First, Mutti pushed Strongsville up 1-0 when he crashed the net and buried a rebound at the 10:55 mark. Sophomore forward Jack Niedermeyer and junior forward Jacob Herout each picked up an apple.
The Mustangs’ senior forward struck again on a partial breakaway and beat Bombers’ sophomore goalkeeper Owen Masson off an assist from senior Gavin Pate with 00:48 seconds left.
“Mutti was a deceptive player,” noted Moores. “He’s a kid who stepped up. We were focusing more on other kids and were able to contain them but overall depth was the difference Friday evening.”
The Mustangs kept Kenston’s offense at bay by limiting it to six shots in the first period.
According to Moores, Strongsville did a good job of pinning the Bombers in their defensive zone and gobbled up multiple rebounds at the net.
That led to Strongsville launching 24 shots in the first period. Moores admitted Kenston spent too much time standing around and watching allowing the Mustangs to capitalize.
Strongsville didn’t let up and extended its lead to 3-0 when senior left wing Ryan Suts lit the lamp at the 11:01 mark of the second period with junior right wing Ethan Warner credited with an apple.
In less than 00:30 seconds, Kenston trimmed the Mustangs’ lead to one goal.
Sophomore center Troy Krahe pulled Kenston to within 2-1 when he deked out a Mustangs’ defender on a breakaway and beat the goalkeeper one-on-one with 4:52 left in the second period.
Freshman right wing Gavin Rowell joined in on the action when he buried one on an open net off assists from Krahe and freshman left wing Luke Mack at the 4:22 mark.
“The boys had been working so hard and weren’t getting rewarded as much as they had been in the regular season and I think that was getting frustrating for them,” noted Moores. “But they didn’t quit. It just goes to show we can strike so quickly if a team lets their guard down and we were able to capitalize there.”
Although Strongsville launched 13 shots at the net, the Bombers kept it a one-goal game heading into the third period.
“We found a little life there,” noted Moores. “We started moving our feet. We were winning loose puck battles. When we do that we frustrated them and we could see that leading up to their penalties. It was just pure frustration on their part because of what we were able to accomplish to get to that point.”
Kenston’s momentum evaporated when Warner fired a shot past Masson from the blue line off an assist from Suts pushing the Mustangs’ lead to 4-2 with 10:54 remaining.
Despite recording 11 shots in the third period, Kenston’s offense stalled out and Strongsville tacked on one more goal to advance to the Baron Cup II Championship.
Moores said the Strongsville’s defense did a good job of clearing away many of the loose pucks to shut Kenston down.
Most of the Bombers’ best chances came on their power plays.
Having not enjoyed a lot of success on power plays in the regular season, Kenston turned a corner by scoring two power play goals in its victory against Avon Lake in the quarterfinals on Feb. 7.
Moores said he hoped to see that trend continue against the Mustangs.
“It definitely looked better,” he said. “We had some great opportunities and were moving the puck well and were getting shots on goal. Everything that should be done on a power play was done except for the scoring.”
The Bombers will begin their postseason push when they take on Solon in the Kent District Tournament at the Kent State Ice Arena at 8 p.m. on Feb. 18.
