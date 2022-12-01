The Solon Fire Department is hosting its first “Stuff the Squad” food drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Marc’s grocery store, located at 6231 SOM Center Rd., Solon.
The charity food drive is designed to “make things a little easier for those in need,” said Solon Firefighter Jeff Barker.
The department is partnering with the Hunger Network of Cleveland to allow quick and efficient food delivery.
Firefighter Barker said the most needed items are canned tuna, chicken and ham, rice, pasta, oatmeal, canned fruits and vegetables with a special emphasis on beans, peanut butter and cereal.
Items should be dropped off at the Marc’s store on Dec. 7 to enable holiday delivery.
He added that he hopes Solon residents will find it in their hearts to help their neighbors this holiday season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.