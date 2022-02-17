Not every game can be a laugher.
The Kenston Bombers boys’ basketball team needed to fight to the finish when they hit the road to face Western Reserve Conference rival Riverside last Saturday evening. Kenston held its ground and edged the Beavers 73-70 at the Riverside Field House.
“We dug down deep,” said Coach Derrick DeJarnette. “We did what we had to do and played smart basketball. There were still a few too many turnovers but we got the job done. It was ugly but we won and I’m happy about that.”
The Bombers (12-6, 9-2) enjoyed many lopsided victories during conference play this season except for their losses against Madison and Willoughby South.
The four-year coach said he was hoping to see his team tested especially with the Division I postseason approaching. According to him, it was important to see if Kenston could close out games.
Having enjoyed the lead the entire game, the Bombers could not shake Riverside. The Beavers continued hitting shot after shot and cut the lead to 70-71 in the final seconds.
Riverside fouled the Bombers with 3.3 seconds left sending senior guard Andy Kooser to the free throw line. The Kenston senior guard knocked down both free throws extending the Bombers’ lead to 73-70.
The Beavers had no timeouts left and had to travel the length of the court to hit the game tying three-pointer but that was one shot they could not make.
Kenston demonstrated its clutch gene by knocking down five-of-six free throws in the final period.
“We’ve got great foul shooters and I encourage the guys to get to the line more,” DeJarnette noted. “We don’t get to the foul line that much because we shoot a lot of threes I guess but we need to get to the foul line a little bit more.”
The Bombers got off to a fast start in the opening period with each starter scoring and senior guards Ford and Nick Cowoski igniting the offense by combining for 14 points.
Despite holding a 20-15 advantage at the end of the quarter, DeJarnette felt his team gave up too many easy buckets. He noted that the Beavers’ dribble penetration gave Kenston a lot of trouble.
Riverside picked things up by swinging the ball from side-to-side in the second quarter. Six different Beavers scored chipping away at Kenston’s lead and pulling within 35-32 at the half.
DeJarnette explained Kenston got cold from long distance so it tried pounding the ball down low to senior forwards Anthony Yohman and Rourke McGrath but both came away with zero points.
Senior guard Justin Ford helped Kenston’s offense erupt in the third quarter by outscoring the Beavers by a 26-23 margin pushing the lead back to six points.
Throughout the season, Kenston’s three-guard lineup of Ford, Kooser and Cowoski has been lethal with Kooser and Cowoski being the usual suspects. DeJarnette noted that Ford has been an underrated part of the trio’s success.
Despite all three guards being capable scorers, Ford has been in the background helping to pave the way for success for Cowoski and Kooser.
“Justin is a guy that is such a team player,” he explained. “He’s sacrificed his own basketball abilities for the team but I told him that he has to step it up to be successful and he has.”
With the Bombers needing a spark on offense, Ford emerged and scored 11 points to keep them in the lead.
Despite the Bombers hitting ten triples during the first three periods, Riverside stayed within striking distance as junior guard Erin Conwell and sophomore guard Andrew Taggart combined for 11 points in the third period.
“When you’re playing against us, you need to play at a higher level,” noted DeJarnette. “We have to match that level to stay on top of the hill.”
Despite the Beavers trimming away at its lead, Kenston remained in control by driving to the paint and getting rewarded with shots at the charity stripe.
Kenston’s WRC title aspirations took a hit when it lost to Willoughby South on Feb. 1, but rebounded by winning its last three conference games to remain atop the standings.
“You have to be mentally strong in this sport and you’re going to take losses sometime,” DeJarnette said. “You’re going to have bad shooting nights and have bad games but what are you going to do? It’s not the end of the world. Can you bounce back from that and we have.”
Ford paced Kenston by scoring 22 points, followed by Kooser who tallied 15.
After hosting Perry for a non-conference contest on Feb. 15, the Bombers will host Chardon at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 18.
If the Hilltoppers defeat Mayfield on Feb. 15, then the Bombers will secure the WRC title. If the Wildcats win, Kenston will have to beat Chardon to wrap up the conference banner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.