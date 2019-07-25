WOODMERE — Council President Jennifer Mitchell Earley is seeking another term on council with a goal to maintain fiscal responsibility and keep the residents informed about the operations of the village.
“As long as I’m in this community and the residents will re-elect me, I will always be active and engaged,” she said. “The residents have a seat at the table and they enable us to be a community. I’m running to make sure their best interests are served.”
Ms. Earley, 46, said that she wants to oversee the widening of Chagrin Boulevard and make sure that the village is involved in decisions about the $300,000 project. Traffic always has been an issue on Chagrin, she said, especially with the expansion of Eton Chagrin Boulevard shopping center to include the stores at Eton West End including Starbucks and Chipotle. Ms. Earley said that she will continue to support retaining the village’s police force rather than merging with a neighboring village, such as the possible merger with Orange that was discussed in 2012.
Her focus is on the residents, Ms. Earley said. Woodmere has not had a problem retaining businesses, she said, so her focus is on ensuring that high quality residential services are maintained.
“I’ve been here a long time,” she said. “People know from my newsletters and from conversations what I stand for.”
Ms. Earley has served as council president in 2011, 2018 and 2019, a role determined by a vote of fellow council members.
Ms. Earley is a certified instructional designer as well as a learning and development consultant with more than 20 years of experience in training, education, coaching, technical writing and project management. She is also a member of various community boards and organizations. Ms. Earley is the chairwoman of the Strategic Planning Committee of the Greater Cleveland Delta Foundation Life Development Center, a member of the Black Women’s Political Action Committee, Delta Sigma Theta and the Woodmere Women’s Civic League.
Ms. Earley said she prides herself on being straightforward, honest, loyal, dedicated and objective.
“I base my decisions on evidence and data. I’ve always tried to give my residents both sides of pictures,” she said. “I value this community and will always be a part of it. It is important that we have a seat at the table to make decisions that affect us.”
Ms. Earley does not accept campaign donations and has sent out a newsletter to residents using her personal money since she joined council in 2010.
She filed as an official candidate for the Nov. 5 general election at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on July 16 with the required 30 signatures from registered voters in the village.
