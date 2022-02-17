While there may be a waiting list for homes in Chagrin Falls, its population and occupancy rates have changed little over the past decade per the 2020 census.
Unlike neighboring Bainbridge, Chagrin Falls’ population remains roughly the same because the majority of the community is built out, Chagrin Falls Chief Administrative Officer Rob Jamieson said.
The village gained 75 residents from the 2010 census, a 1.8% increase from 4,113 residents to 4,188. The occupancy rate remains around 91 percent, with new tenants coming in and opening up stores, keeping visitors drawn to Chagrin, Mr. Jamieson said.
Real estate is in high demand in Chagrin, so there usually aren’t issues with vacancies even when the housing market takes a downturn. Even in the apartments and condominiums, there are low vacancy and quick turnover rates.
“Things are pretty consistent in the village,” Mr. Jamieson said.
Mr. Jamieson said he thinks walkability is what people like most about Chagrin. Residents can live in town and walk downtown in five minutes, a quality that is in high demand across the nation, he said.
“(People) want to be close enough where they don’t have to worry about taking their car and parking,” Mr. Jamieson said. “They can walk to where they want to be. We try to pride ourselves in encouraging that with all the projects.”
Mr. Jamieson credited volunteer groups like the Chagrin Valley Jaycees for decorating downtown Chagrin during the holidays which adds to the attractiveness of Chagrin.
Meanwhile, Bainbridge – the most populous township in Geauga County – saw a 13-percent increase in population from 2010 to 2020, with its population growing by 1,498, from 11,395 in 2010 to 12,893 in 2020. Bainbridge has seen a steady rate of growth since 1990, with 30 permits issued for new houses in 2021, and much economic development taking place in the township. Other Geauga communities saw minor shifts in population.
Geauga County had 95,397 residents, up from 93,389 in 2010, around a two-percent increase. Cuyahoga County had 1,264,817 residents, a 1.2-percent decrease from 1,280,122 in 2010. Cleveland’s population fell by 6.1 percent, continuing decades of population decline.
Orange saw growth similar to Chagrin Falls’, around two percent. Orange’s population rose from 3,323 to 3,421.
Pepper Pike saw more growth than most surrounding communities. Pepper Pike’s population grew from 5,979 in 2010 to 6,796 in 2020, a 13.6 percent increase. Meanwhile, Woodmere’s population decreased by 27.8 percent, from 468 to 338.
Solon’s population went from 23,348 to 24,262 – an almost 4-percent increase. Moreland Hills and Bentleyville both grew around 4 percent, gaining 146 and 33 residents, respectively.
