Chester Township Trustees last Wednesday promoted a member of the township’s fire service and announced a start date for its new fire chief.
During the Feb. 9 meeting, trustees promoted FF/EMT-P Jeremy Scalese to Paramedic Lieutenant effective Feb. 6.
“I am pleased to have the caliber of employee we have in Jeremy,” said Fire Chief William J. Shaw. “He will be an excellent addition to the command staff of the department.”
Mr. Scalese was originally employed by the department in 2009 and was formerly a firefighter paramedic at Cleveland Hopkins Airport Fire Department before coming to Chester Township Fire Rescue in 2021.
He also previously served as fire chief in Solon.
“He has been with the township on a part-time basis for about 12 years before being hired full-time,” said Trustee Ken Radtke, Jr. “In my discussions with Chief, Firefighter Scalese has the experience and demonstrated the competence and leadership for Chief Shaw to make that recommendation for promotion to lieutenant.”
Trustees then announced Feb. 1 as the official start date for William J. Shaw as the full-time Chief of the Chester Township Fire Department.
Chief Shaw came out of retirement late last summer when township trustees hired him as interim acting fire chief after long-time chief John Wargelin was placed on temporary administrative leave in connection with potential violations of statutory provisions of the Ohio Revised Code.
After several months of review and investigation, trustees made the decision to part ways with Mr. Wargelin.
Chief Shaw previously served as fire chief for the Willoughby Hills Fire Department in Lake County and Solon Fire Department in Cuyahoga County and is a credentialed fire chief through the Ohio Fire Chiefs’ Association.
During his 36-year career, Chief Shaw was active in many local and state professional fire service organizations and was a founding member and past president of the Cuyahoga County Fire Chiefs’ Association.
In other business, the trustees approved a motion for the advertisement of various material bids for 2022 which will be received by March 10th of 2022 for the furnishing and delivery of Township storage facility materials of various quantities of anti-skid materials, slag, limestone, clay, aggregate, and asphalt and asphalt products.
“This is done every year for various types sizes of stone and aggregate,” said Mr. Radtke.
The bids will be opened and read aloud at the Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on March 10.
The trustees then approved and signed a Resolution of Convenience & Necessity for the improvement of Fraser Lane in Chester Township.
“This is a required resolution before the county engineer will expend internal resources to come up with the design work or bid specification for the improvements to this road,” said Mr. Radtke. “We do it for each road we intend to resurface or repair that goes to the county engineer for design and bidding.”
Other items that were approved included a payment of $18,314.81 to Hall Public Safety Upfitters for the purchase of equipment for outfitting three new police vehicles and a payment of $2,449.98 for the purchase of the Entrust Datacard Sigma SL3 Simplex Card printer from AlphaCard.
A motion to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the Chester Township Board of Trustees and the Geauga County Engineer for the application of pavement markings to various Township roads in 2022 was also approved.
