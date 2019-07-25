BAINBRIDGE — A request to rezone two parcels from professional office back to light industry restricted was aired in a public hearing Monday. Township trustees ultimately approved the request.
Attorney Jaredd Flynn, of the Thrasher, Dinsmore and Dolan law firm, representing the property owner and the property manager who were present, said the zoning was changed in 1991 when the two parcels on Chagrin Road next to a complex of businesses were rezoned from light industry use to professional office use.
He said the properties have always been used for light industry and not offices. In 1995, former Bainbridge Zoning Inspector Frank McIntyre noticed that the uses were not conforming to the zoning. An attempt was made to rezone them to light industry, however, that never happened.
There are two buildings involved at 7207 Chagrin Road and 7209 Chagrin Road. They always had industrial uses, Mr. Flynn said.
Peter Cary, property manager, also noted the two properties were originally zoned light industry and then the professional office zoning was adopted and they were rezoned to professional office.
Bainbridge Zoning Inspector Karen Endres said she believes the properties were rezoned to professional office to serve as a transition between residential and commercial or industrial uses but the properties in question should not have been rezoned, she said.
Mr. Flynn, Mr. Cary and Peter McCoy, building owner, said Monday they supported the proposal to rezone the properties back to light industry use.
Mrs. Endres noted the owner had gone to the township Board of Zoning Appeals for a substitution of a nonconforming use on March 21. She had found that all the businesses including a fitness center using the properties were without permits.
The board of zoning appeals granted a substitution of a nonconforming use for a business that distributes cooking ingredients however, the fitness center was never permitted in areas zoned for light industry or office uses. The board of zoning appeals suggested the property owners talk to the township zoning commission to straighten things out, so that is when the property owner made the application to rezone the two properties to light industry restricted, Mrs. Endres said.
Mr. Cary said there is existing warehouse space and loading docks lending to an industrial-type use at the property. “It would be a stretch of the imagination to use it for other than light industrial purposes,” he said. He added that the tenant “Soup Base,” will be moving into the space.
They had to get zoning clearance from the Geauga County Board of Health and the inspector came out to look at the building and contacted the Geauga County Building Department which notified Mrs. Endres. “I went out and found businesses there operating without permits,” she said.
Mr. Flynn said the requested rezoning now is just a matter of cleaning things up. The township board of zoning appeals reviewed the rezoning proposal and did not have any concerns.
Upon close of the hearing Monday, Township Trustees Jeff Markley and Kristina O’Brien voted to approve the amendment to rezone the two properties from professional office to light industry restricted. Trustee Lorrie Benza was not at the meeting. The amendment will also include a text change that will permit fitness and exercise facilities in areas zoned light industry restricted.
