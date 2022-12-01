At the urging of their law director, Chagrin Falls village officials are exploring the idea of enacting a donation policy.
It would spell out specific processes and rules for such things as donations of cash or land, among other types of giving.
“We ought to come up with something here,” Law Director Dale H. Markowitz told Village Council’s Finance Committee Monday, “because people in this village are so village-centric and oriented to do good for the village.
“It’s important to create a policy that reflects and respects that and makes it easier for us to deal with these situations in the future.”
He said the idea of creating a policy came up a couple of years ago when he was working on a project through his law firm where a significant land parcel was being donated to Chardon. “It got me thinking that we should consider something here so people will know our conditions when they give donations,” he said.
Mr. Markowitz has researched the matter, he said, and surprisingly few communities throughout the state have policies in place. “What I’m finding is other communities are struggling with this too,” he said.
In the absence of any policy currently, donations made typically go before Village Council for approval on a case-by-case basis.
But someone handing the police department a check for $50 for Shop with a Cop is another case, Mr. Markowitz said.
“You have to think how you want to deal with it in policy, if you want a policy, or how do you want it to be,” he said.
Mr. Markowitz suggested a policy that is not “overly complicated. It should be simple, like two to three pages” and define a process for the future. It can also be amended in the future, if need be, he added.
Councilman Mike Corkran said the village cannot project all circumstances involving donations or ideas people would have, so he does not favor a policy that has too much detail.
The committee also discussed recent donations, such as the $250,000 gift from the Connor Foundation toward a new playground.
Mr. Markowitz noted that it went before Village Council as it was a formal contract that had to be signed. The donation of the Grove Hill Park was an agreement entered into by the village and the Western Reserve Land Conservancy, he added.
Councilwoman Nancy Rogoff said there are all different types of donations. “It’s hard for me to understand how we can have one policy that can cover all this,” she said.
Mr. Markowitz said that’s why is he suggesting adding provisions in the future “because you can’t think of every situation.”
The committee also discussed the requests for benches or statues in the parks as the village receives quite a few requests to name various things following donations.
The village has not accepted these based on demand, Councilwoman Erinn Grube said.
“Plus, we don’t have coherent policies,” Mr. Markowitz added.
He said a recent phenomenon is people wanting to donate but with their names attached to it, like a sponsorship. “Some communities take the position that they will never change the names of their buildings, while other communities say, ‘Come on in. Bring your checkbook,’” Mr. Markowitz said.
Ms. Grube said she believes the village should have some clarity on the question of benches and plaques.
Past practice is not to allow memorial plaques with people’s names on them. Past concerns of previous councils and members of the Parks Commission is that many of the spaces in town would become memorial grounds.
Mayor William Tomko said that, back when the village adopted “no naming in the parks, the thought process was solely and exclusively, where do you draw the line?”
He agreed that he doesn’t want the village’s parks to become memorial gardens. “That will be a huge issue,” Mayor Tomko said. “Once you allow someone to get recognition, you put it up for sale.”
Ms. Grube said the village gets multiple requests for plaques, and the village only has so many benches and cannot keep adding them. She also suggested setting a dollar amount that can just get administrative approval, without having to go before Village Council.
Mr. Markowitz suggested that the committee come up with a list of top considerations to be placed in a policy and revisit the matter at the next meeting. He could then draft something to present to council, he said.
Mr. Corkran said he hopes that whatever the committee lands on in terms of a policy and the framework of an approval process does not get too rigid.
“It’s a big topic,” Ms. Grube said, adding that she wanted everyone’s voice to be heard on the matter.
Mr. Corkran asked Mr. Markowitz his opinion as to why an overwhelming percentage of communities do not have donation policies.
Mr. Markowitz said some may not be getting any donations at all, and it can also be that some do not want to legislate the issue.
The big benefit to any type of policy, Mr Corkran said, is being able to communicate to residents what the rules and guidelines are.
