The Hawken Hawks girls’ basketball team is going to have to settle for just the cake.
The icing on the cake would have been clinching sole ownership of the Chagrin Valley Conference Chagrin Division title for the second straight year. Inconsistent play against CVC foe Perry proved costly as Hawken lost 54-50 last Saturday afternoon at the Red Gym.
“We were very confident in our game plan,” said Coach David Murray. “I feel like we knew what to expect. We’d done a good job at breaking everything down on film and preparing for it but ultimately their ball pressure gave us some trouble. We dug ourselves in a hole. I’m proud of how we responded but it ended up being too little too late.”
Trailing by as many as 20 points in the second half, the Lady Hawks (15-4, 11-2) cut the lead to 53-50 in the final seconds. They tried to steal the ball on a Perry inbound but couldn’t come up with the turnover and had to foul.
Pirates’ senior forward JaC’ana Anderson split her free throws to make it a two-possession game and sealed the victory.
Had the Lady Hawks won, they would have secured outright ownership of the CVC banner. Instead, they will be sharing ut with West Geauga.
It’s the first time since Murray became head coach that the Lady Hawks will have at least a share of the conference title for consecutive seasons.
Hawken struggled to get things going in the opening period. The Pirates brought the full-court press and that led to multiple turnovers and Perry taking an 18-5 lead.
The Pirates held Hawken to only two field goals in the opening period.
Murray noted that Perry did a good job at controlling the glass and preventing the Lady Hawks from extending their possessions.
“We knew that a big part of what Perry tries to do defensively is their full-court man pressure,” he said. “I thought we had done a good job preparing for it and they were able to turn us over the first half and that put us behind.”
Being a team filled with veteran starters, the Lady Hawks showed their maturity by beginning to the move the ball more efficiently
Junior forward Kate Bollinger paced Hawken’s offense but had help from senior forward Maykayla White/
According to the six-year coach, whenever the Pirates became overaggressive on defense, the 5-foot-10 forward punished them by driving to the basket.
“I think Makayla’s extremely athletic and great at finishing in the paint,” noted Murray. “She’s also pretty versatile offensively and uses her athleticism to catalyze the offense.”
White tallied six points in the second quarter.
Perry matched the Lady Hawks’ offense by using ball screens to free up their shooters. Despite the Lady Hawks’ offensive resurgence, Perry held a 31-21 advantage at halftime.
“I think there were possessions where our defensive awareness wasn’t as good as we would have liked,” Murray admitted. “There were a couple of possessions where we didn’t communicate and play well on their off-ball screens which led to some easy baskets.”
The Lady Hawks hit a brick wall in the third period as they struggled with their ball movement.
Murray explained that Hawken picked up its dribble too early and threw the ball onto parts of the court where it needed to stay away from. Those offensive miscues resulted in some easy baskets for Perry, allowing it to extend its lead to 47-29 heading into the final period.
White scored all six of Hawken’s points in the third period.
“She was sort of our rock,” Murray explained. “Makayla was that steadying force of composure. Even when we struggled to be consistent, we had some good possessions and some not good ones but throughout that third quarter she really took it upon herself to help steady the team.”
Hawken turned things around in the fourth quarter by turning the Pirates over several times to key a 21-5 run trimming their lead to just three points.
Murray explained that the Lady Hawks knew they needed to increase their own ball pressure and played very smart defensively. They recognized opportunities to trap the ball and recognized when to extend the pressure to full-court and that sparked a Hawken rally.
Bollinger led Hawken with 16 points, followed by White who tallied 14 points.
The Lady Hawks finished the regular season at 15-5 with a 49-35 loss to Gilmour on Feb. 14.
If Hawken defeats John F. Kennedy in the Division II Elyria sectional semifinals on Feb. 16, then it will host the sectional finals at 1 p.m. on Feb.19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.