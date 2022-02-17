In a recent press release, the Chagrin Falls Exempted Villages School District announced that two of the high school’s students, Trey Brosnan and Matt Daniels, have been chosen for the U.S. Department of Education’s 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
Trey and Matt are two of 5,000 students that were chosen for the program, which considered the 3.6 million graduating seniors throughout the nation. The district said that both students achieved exceptional scores on either the SAT or ACT college admissions tests.
Established in 1964 by executive order of President Lyndon B. Johnson, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program recognizes students who have excelled in academics, arts and technical fields. Each year, up to 161 students are named Presidential Scholars, which the district says is one of the nation’s highest honors given to graduating seniors.
Semi finalists are to be notified in April and the chosen scholars will be announced in May. A national recognition ceremony is tentatively scheduled for June 2022.
In other business, the Ohio Department of Education has awarded the Chagrin school district $90,000 to purchase replacements for two school buses.
“This funding is from House Bill 110 which provides $50 million in total for school districts to replace older school buses as part of a competitive grant process,” the district said.
Transportation Supervisor Michael Morgan applied for the grant which has now been awarded to the district twice. The total cost for the purchase of the buses is roughly $170,000.
The grant will help offset the cost from the district’s permanent improvement annual expenditure and will bring down the effective cost of the buses to about $80,000, the district stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.