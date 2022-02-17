Whether it’s chocolate, golfing, or professional development, there’s bound to be something everyone will enjoy in the February lineup of events hosted by the Chagrin Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Lunch and Learn events are an opportunity to cultivate professional skills while enjoying meals provided by a local vendor. Certified Health Coach Viktoria Levay of Nourish with Viktoria and Novis Health Beachwood gave a talk about coherent communication and effective decision making, which she said are holistic and go hand in hand with personal health and physical well-being.
Ms. Levay’s presentation honed in on the effects emotions and thoughts have on physiology and major body systems, with breathing exercises and techniques for coherent and nonviolent communication and prioritization peppered in so what was learned in the presentation could be applied. Coherent communication, for one, shortens meeting times, creates more harmonious interactions, aligns team members, reduces stress and drama, and fosters mutual respect.
“At the heart of all successful communication is the sense that people feel you are listening to them and that you are speaking authentically,” the presentation stated. “Holding judgments or anger blocks the ability to listen. Being judgmental or impatient impacts communication.”
The next Lunch and Learn will be on April 5 with a discussion on financial wellness from MB Wealth Management. These events are open to the public.
The Great Chagrin Valley Chocolate Bake Off will take place Feb. 19. The fundraiser, sponsored by Buckeye Chocolate in Bainbridge, will benefit the Valley Art Center.
Categories include best chocolate chip cookies, best chocolate brownies, best chocolate cupcakes, best chocolate cake, best junior baker, best restaurant dessert, and best chamber member dessert.
Winners will be announced on Facebook on Feb. 19 from Buckeye Chocolate. The entries will be judged by several area sponsors. So far, there have been entries of cookies, brownies, and even a death by chocolate cake by several community members and a few junior bakers, Chamber Director Jessica Debeljak said.
Mrs. Debeljak said she is most looking forward to the indoor golf outing to be held at Topgolf on Rockside Road in Independence on Feb. 24. Teams of six can show off their golfing talents with proceeds going to the chamber’s student scholarships and other donations given to local nonprofit organizations.
The chamber’s annual awards will be held April 7 at Chagrin Cinemas. The chamber will give awards to its Business of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year, and scholarship winners.
The chamber is finalizing details for a summer concert series with tentative dates of June 16 to Aug. 11, taking place Tuesday evenings in different locations around the Chagrin Valley and Thursday evenings in Riverside Park.
