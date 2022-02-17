Three new communities want to house prisoners in the Solon jail.
Police Chief Richard A. Tonelli presented to City Council’s Safety and Public Properties Committee last week three new full housing contracts for the jail. They are for the communities of Bedford, Oakwood Village and Orange Village.
City Council will consider the legislation Tuesday. If approved, the contracts will be effective March 1.
All three of the contracts are for two-year durations, Chief Tonelli explained.
With the addition of the new contracts, the city’s jail population is projected to increase about 7-10 percent, he said.
The base annual revenue expected from Bedford is $70,200, plus reimbursements. Oakwood Village will have a base annual revenue of $50,000 plus reimbursements and Orange Village $28,800, plus reimbursements for medical expenses and other ancillary costs.
The revenue received from the new contracts will help offset the cost of jail operations from about 56 percent to about 68 percent of the total operational cost, Chief Tonelli said.
It has cost the city about $850,000 annually over the past five years to operate the jail.
The jail’s average annual revenue over the past five years has been $480,000. In 2022, they are projecting the revenue to be around $550,000, Chief Tonelli said.
“We have vetted and researched these agencies and the number of prisoners they take in annually,” Chief Tonelli said. “We feel comfortable that we can accommodate them without impeding our operation of the jail.”
Chief Tonelli said these three agencies initiated the conversation with the city for use of its jail. Solon also contracts with University Heights, Shaker Heights and Twinsburg. In addition, they serve low-volume, low workload communities in a mutual aid status including the villages of Chagrin Falls and Hunting Valley, among others.
The average daily population of the jail in 2021 was just over 8 prisoners. The jail, which has a maximum capacity of 26 prisoners, is staffed by a jail administer, 10 full-time corrections officers, and five part-time corrections officers.
Chief Tonelli added that he does not see the prisoner volume getting back to pre-pandemic levels in the near future.
“Many courts have adopted no bail and no jail policy as well as utilizing alternative types of sentencing,” he said.
