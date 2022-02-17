Gilmour Academy will launch the Campaign for Lancer Athletics, a comprehensive $6.5 million athletics campaign that includes the lighting of Weber Stadium and several other projects.
The stadium lighting will include cellular towers to boost cellular service on campus and enhance safety and will be installed for the fall 2022 season if $1.7 million is raised by March 1, according to Gilmour’s website.
The campaign also includes a new softball complex, the resurfacing of the Figgie Fieldhouse floor, locker room renovations and the addition of a second-floor viewing area in the Floyd E. Stefanski Ice Center, construction of an outdoor alumni pavilion for gatherings, landscaping screening, renovations to the Weber Stadium grandstands and facilities building, a new stadium roadway with pedestrian walkway and lighting, and a new multi-sport grass practice field. To build the new softball complex for the 2023 season, $1.2 million must be raised by August 2022.
“I am so thrilled about what this campaign will mean for our students now and for decades to come,” Head of School Kathy Kenny said in a Feb. 11 press release by Gilmour. “Being able to host evening games on campus will be a huge win for our community, providing our students and their families opportunities to gather outside of the school day in support of one another.”
More than 92 percent of Gilmour’s upper school students play at least one sport, so the campaign will be “transformational” for them, and also for lower and middle school students, who use the athletics facilities during and after school and for physical education classes and extracurriculars, Ms. Kenny said.
“I have been excited to see how well the launch of this campaign has been received,” Chief Strategy Officer Ray Murphy said. “With the initiative touching so many of our programs, there is something for everyone in this project. Our Gilmour community is incredible – tight-knit and generous – and I know we can bring this vision to life together.”
To learn more about the project details, visit gilmour.org/jointheteam.
