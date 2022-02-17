City officials continued discussions last week on fees associated with memberships to the Solon Community Center in light of rising costs and declining participation linked to the pandemic.
“Costs have gone up, and I’m not saying increasing fees is an option, but we need to look at this with a fresh set of eyes,” Councilman William I. Russo said. “We may need to do things differently than we have in the past.”
Recreation Director Rich Parker presented for City Council’s safety and public properties committee preliminary figures associated with memberships at the Community Center, which opened in 2003.
“For many years, we enjoyed a high level of membership from the community,” Mr. Parker said, at anywhere between 9,000 to 11,000 members.
For the last decade, that number hovered around 7,000, he continued, “which is still very good as far as community centers go.
“We have maintained a 60 percent level of the initial membership levels from 2003, which is pretty good, but the last few years we have suffered from the pandemic,” Mr. Parker noted.
Memberships hit a screeching halt in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, he said, with them dropping to just over 2,000.
But on the positive side, they picked up about 700 members last year, he said.
“The good news is we are slowly climbing out of that,” Mr. Parker said.
Mr. Parker noted of the competition that there was an increase in home gyms as well as other facilities opening in the community.
“We need to learn to adjust to the conditions as they are,” Mr. Parker said. “This is the reality.”
Mr. Parker said the recreation department is always looking for opportunities to hear from the community as well as the administration and City Council on how they need to adjust to members and expectations as they relate specifically to the Community Center but also the Recreation Department at large.
“The fees are pretty competitive as far as membership fees go,” he said, “but at some point it is worth taking a look at this and adjusting them where necessary.”
Residents/adults currently pay $265 annually. Those working in Solon or living in neighboring Glenwillow, $400. Those fees have not been increased since 2012.
According to Finance Director Matt Rubino, revenue for the Community Center in the area of memberships was $694,811 in 2019, dropping to $257,769 in 2020 for a 63 percent drop. The amount increased $378,374 in 2021 for annual memberships, for almost a 47 percent jump.
But that amount is still 45 percent lower than 2019, which is a normal year, Mr. Rubino noted.
Councilman Robert N. Pelunis said he doesn’t want people to not renew their membership because of fees.
“Maybe we need to reach out to those 4,000 people who have not singed up again to the pandemic,” he said, and perhaps do some type of promotion or give them some type of benefit to come back, like a one-week trial membership, for example
“That’s where we will really make up a lot of the numbers,” Mr. Pelunis said.
“The whole idea is to address and make sure you are taking care of your current membership and hope you can continue to grow that,” Mr. Russo said.
Councilman Jeremy A. Zelwin said, “let’s get creative,” noting the business model of such places as Planet Fitness. He also said that maybe the city can consider monthly contracts.
Mr. Pelunis also suggested reaching out to those individuals who did not renew and find out why.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.