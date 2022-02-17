Munson trustees last week voted to begin the planning process in a resurfacing project for Sherman Road after communicating with residents that could be affected by the project.
Trustees denied a motion during the Jan. 25 meeting in which Trustee Jim McCaskey wanted to begin at the time; however, Andrew Bushman and Irene McMullen voted against the idea in favor of distributing communication.
Mr. Bushman said residents that could be affected by this project were in full support.
“The general feeling [from township residents] was, ‘We want our road improved,’” he said.
The project, which will cost the township $843,000, will widen the road to 21 feet and shoulder improvement and resurfacing, among other tasks to improve the road. Mr. McCaskey wanted to get the plans over to Geauga County Deputy Engineer Shane Hajjar as soon as possible to begin the process.
“Shane is not moving forward until we tell him what to do,” Mr. McCaskey said previously. “He’s not going to waste his time.”
Mr. McCaskey also previously said he was still in favor of sending a letter to residents out, however he stood firm on his stance to get instructions over to the County Engineer’s office.
“Let’s send the letter out, but Shane is still a month down the road,” Mr. McCaskey said, “so if we wait another two weeks [until the next trustees meeting], we are kicking a can down the road.”
Mr. Bushman said the County Engineer’s office will begin to design the project, but declined to provide a timetable on when the next steps will be in play.
