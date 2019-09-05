Ten years ago, the white nose syndrome bat disease was found in Ohio and remains prevalent today.
In 2011, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Wildlife began keeping track of bats through acoustic surveys, including some recently completed at Centerville Mills Park and River Road Park in Bainbridge as well as the Aurora Bird Sanctuary in the city of Aurora and Liberty Road Park in Twinsburg.
The studies are important because the winged mammals are “hugely beneficial” to the environment, said Sarah Stankavich, an ODNR wildlife technician who is coordinating the bat surveys.
Bats help farmers and prey on insects considered pests including mosquitoes, she said.
White nose syndrome is a disease of hibernating bats, she explained. A white fungus infects the nose, wings and muzzles of bats and kills them, she said, adding that the disease is spread from bat to bat.
Devices installed in the parks record the sounds of bats with the technology to discern the species, she said. They make sounds that help them navigate, catch insects and communicate with each other. The devices give an idea of what species of bats are there as well as their abundance in the area, she said.
Initially, ODNR technicians started with just microphones in cars searching for bat sounds while driving along a route. There are 35 to 40 routes in the state, she said.
This is the first year for acoustics surveys in the parks in Ohio, she said. The new acoustics program is from the North American Bat Monitoring program developed by multiple agencies and is being used in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
“This program is standardizing the methods to do it across the country,” Ms. Stankavich said. The goal is to do it annually, she added.
Bainbridge along with areas of Portage and Summit counties have been designated priority sites by the North American Bat Monitoring program. “I chose them because they are public lands, and they looked good for bat activity,” Ms. Stankavich said.
Good habitat including ponds, ledges and forests are present. River Road Park has some development and provides a variety of different habitats. “We wanted to get all the bat species,” she added.
Microphones on 20-foot poles record the calls of the bats within about 65 feet for four days, she said, explaining the updated method of gathering information. Some people are concerned about being recorded, but they only pick up ultrasonic frequencies, she noted. Bats come out at about dusk.
In Centerville Mills, the recording detected calls of the big brown bat and the hoary bat. “They are definitely there,” she said. There were also the sounds of the eastern red bats, the silver hair and evening bats.
At River Road Park on Chagrin River Road the hoary bat and possibly the silver hair bat and evening bat were detected. “The bats make different calls depending on their activity,” Ms. Stankavich said.
The recordings will be analyzed by ODNR to determine the best identification.
All of the bats are listed by the state as protected species. Bats eat tons of insects, moths and beetles that destroy crops, she added.
Surveys in the past have shown that bat populations have declined between 2011 and 2014, due to the white nose syndrome. Then, between 2014 and 2017, ODNR saw a rise in the populations. But in 2018, there was a 3-percent decline.
Property owners who want to encourage bat populations can put up bat houses, Ms. Stankavich noted. They have to be in the sunlight and at least 13 feet off the ground. There should be a clear area around it, because the bats need space to land and exit their roosts.
She noted that fewer than 1 percent carry rabies. During the summer, the big brown bats often get into houses, usually through the attics. They like structures, she said. If bats are noticed in the summer, entry points to the house should be searched out and sealed up.
Bats typically live in trees behind loose bark. They can’t chew and they live in holes created by other animals. They sometimes take over empty bird cavities, like wood pecker holes.
Bats do not use bird houses because they don’t have open bottoms. “They are very picky,” Ms. Stankovich said.
The white nose syndrome was first discovered in 2006 in New York and is now seen as far west as Texas. Scientists recently found cases of the disease in Washington State and California. In some states they are finding the fungus in caves.
Research is being done on how to treat and prevent white nose syndrome.
Grid systems indicated where certain cells are priorities for surveys. “It was all laid out for us. The grid systems are being done over Canada, United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
Bainbridge Service Director Jim Stanek said the bats can be seen at dusk, flying about. At Centerville Mills, Boy Scouts put up bat houses in the past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.