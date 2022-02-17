Each month, the Chagrin Falls Middle School elects two seventh graders and two eighth graders to be honored as “Tiger of the Month” by the Parent-Teacher Organization.
“The mission of the Chagrin Falls Middle School Students of the Month is to acknowledge and reward students for exemplary performance. The students depict Tiger Techniques: Think, Integrity, Grit, Effort and Responsibility,” the district said in a recent press release.
Seventh grader Marley Cluney’s kind and welcoming smile is a delight to see each day, her teachers said.
“She is kind and helpful to all her peers. Marley does not hesitate to share ideas and participate in class.”
Middle school officials describe her as a valued team member who pulls her weight and brings out the best in others.
“[She’s] a true leader by example,” the press release stated.
The English department said Marley is always prepared for book group and brings up thoughtful topics for discussion. Her writing displays creative ideas and she takes her time on reviewing and editing her work.
“She always has a smile on her face and adds positive energy to the classroom,” her teachers said.
Seventh grader Andrew Thompson’s teachers describe him as a hard worker who always puts forth his best effort. His participation, effort, and quiet leadership is noticed in class.
“Andrew is a great teammate and works well with all of his peers,” his teachers said.
In English class, Andrew brings well-thought out questions and analyses to discuss with the class. His teachers say his efforts create a “much richer book conversation.”
“He is a great addition to our class and helps out by participating frequently,” the press release stated. “Andrew is respected by his peers and teachers.”
Eighth grader Mackenzie Verderber is a “consistent worker and excellent teammate in Algebra class.”
“She brings a great attitude to class every day. Mackenzie’s reflective and calm demeanor keeps her focused. Her self-awareness allows her to know when to advocate for herself,” the release stated.
Mackenzie is helpful to others and catches on quickly in all topics. She has a wonderful work ethic and a positive attitude in band class, her teachers said. “She works so well with her horn section and always participates during class.”
Eighth grader Will Wagner is a hard worker who engages well with his peers. His teachers said he brings so much to band class and works very well with his flute section.
“Will is an excited and curious learner. He has great questions, and finds ways to connect class topics to his everyday life. Will’s incisive questions help everyone in the class understand concepts more deeply,” his teachers said.
