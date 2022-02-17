Charlene Paparizos 440-247-4363
Pancake breakfast
Please join Chagrin Falls Educational Foundation on Sunday, Mar. 6 from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the Chagrin Falls Middle School cafeteria for their annual all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast. There will be regular, blueberry, and chocolate chip pancakes with syrup and sausage. There will be table side magic tricks and musical performances. All money raised will go back to District-wide grants. Tickets are $10, Seniors are $5, children 3 and under and Chagrin Falls Schools’ teachers and staff are free.
The Chagrin Falls Educational Foundation has been supporting Chagrin Falls Students for more than 30 years. They have funded the Innovation Center at the middle/high school campus, STEM kits for Gurney, MakersSpace at the new Intermediate School, author visits, teacher conferences and certifications, Tiger Perk Coffee Shop, Great Lakes Theater, Cardboard Regatta, Bridges to the World Program, SmartKidsMove, and so much more.
The mission of the Educational Foundation is to provide funds to initiate the transformation of ideas, innovation and exploration into impactful educational experiences within Chagrin Falls Schools. Their vision is to be a catalyst for future dreamers, disruptors, entrepreneurs, innovators and change makers.
Rotary senior
Chagrin Falls High School (CFHS) senior Aubree Daugherty has been selected as the February Chagrin Valley Rotary Student of the Month. Daugherty was chosen based on her leadership and service qualities she has displayed in the community.
Aubree has earned several awards for both her academic and athletic performance including AP Capstone, AP Scholar with Distinction, Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish, Ohio D2 Region 6 second team in lacrosse, Academic All-Ohio in lacrosse and cross country, and CVC Honorable Mention in cross country.
She is involved in clubs as well as sports teams at CFHS with four years on the cross country, basketball and lacrosse teams and four years in marching band, where she was the flute/piccolo section leader for one year. She also played in wind ensemble for two years.
In addition to her activities, Aubree shows her tiger pride as a member of the Tiger Society for three years; Student Board of the Education Foundation for four years, with three years as the philanthropy chair; and Book Club.
Outside of school, she is a CAA volunteer for basketball and lacrosse and an Empower Sports volunteer. In her free time, she enjoys knitting, hiking, and mountain biking.
In her academic career, Aubree has taken accelerated classes in a multitude of subjects including AP World History, AP United States History, AP Seminar, AP Physics, AP Research, AP Computer Science, AP Calculus AB, AP Chemistry, AP Calculus BC, AP Micro/Macroeconomics, AP Spanish language, AP Biology, AP Statistics, and AP English language.
After graduation, she plans to attend Swarthmore College where she will study engineering and computer science as well as play lacrosse.
